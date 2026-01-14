Home

Viral

Gurugram mans name change from Hitlar to Hardik due to personal reasons sparks hilarious reactions, heres why

Gurugram man’s name change from ‘Hitlar’ to ‘Hardik’ due to ‘personal reasons’ sparks hilarious reactions, here’s why

When the post is grabbing a lot of humour for the change of name from 'Hitlar' to 'Hardik', many people are asking what possibly can the "personal reasons" be?

Image: Reddit

Viral news: Is it unusual if someone decides to change their name some years after their birth? Not really! Everyone is not very comfortable with the names they’re allotted by their close ones. Similarly, one such story is going viral, which shows that a man from Gurugram cited changing his name from ‘Hitlar’ to ‘Hardik’ due to “personal reasons”. The post was shared on Reddit and has quickly gained popularity on the platform. With many people questioning the reason for the name change, some have come out in support of the man’s “personal reason” for changing the name. You can find the viral Reddit post here.

Also Read: Mysterious 140-year-long YouTube video goes viral for unusual reason: Over 2 million views, why is it trending?

Gurugram man cites “personal reason” for changing name

The man on Reddit shared that he came across a tiny newspaper column in which a man was getting his name changed from “Hitlar” to “Hardik”. He shared the picture of the newspaper’s column on Reddit, highlighting the portion of ‘name change’ in a red circle.

The newspaper’s column read, “THIS is to inform the general public that I, HITLAR… have changed my name from HITLAR to HARDIK due to personal reasons. Hence, I shall be known and identified as HARDIK.”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The man named Hitlar cited the reason for the name change as “personal reasons”.

Viral Reddit post

The video was shared with the caption, “Not sure if the new one is any better…”

How are netizens reacting?

The social media users shared mixed reactions to the change of name from ‘Hitlar’ to ‘Hardik’. One user commented, “When your parents named you HITLAR but 25 years later you finally escape the war crimes allegations by becoming HARDIK. Character development of the century.”

Another user questioned, “Is this real?”

Why do people change their names?

When the post is grabbing a lot of humour for the change of name from ‘Hitlar’ to ‘Hardik’, many people are asking what possibly can the “personal reasons” be?

However, the decision of changing one’s name can be influenced by multiple factors. These parameters may include numerology, beliefs, and whatnot.

How to get your name officially changed?

In order to get one’s name changed, it’s essential to create an affidavit and publish the announcement of the name change in the local newspaper. If you were wondering why the update was shared in the newspaper, now you know the reason.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.