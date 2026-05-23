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Gurugram Metro breaks down: Service halted for several minutes due to power cut, commuters walk on tracks - Video goes viral

Gurugram Metro breaks down: Service halted for several minutes due to power cut, commuters walk on tracks – Video goes viral

Gurugram Metro Viral Video: Rapid Metro services in Gurugram were disrupted for nearly an hour after a massive power outage in the city. A video of passengers walking on the tracks has gone viral on the internet.

Gurugram Metro breaks down: Service halted for several minutes due to power cut, commuters walk on tracks - Video goes viral | IImage: nstagram

Gurugram Metro Viral Video: Gurugram city on Friday witnessed a major power outage as a transformer blew up in Sector 72. It also affected Rapid Metro services for nearly an hour as the electricity grid collapsed. Several passengers were stranded inside the metro amid the hot weather. A video has surfaced online in which passengers can be seen walking on the tracks after the metro stopped in the middle of a station due to the outage.

What Exactly Happened?

According to an official, the power outage was triggered due to a technical fault, which led to an oil leak and then a blast in the transfer circuit.

“This incident occurred around 7:50 pm. There was an oil leakage in the current transformer that is 220 KVA… The blast happened right when the breaker was being cut, and a fire broke out here… This led to a blackout situation… As a result, the power supply from the 220 KV sub-station to Sector-52 and 56, including five sub-stations, was disrupted,” an official told the news agency ANI. The official informed that the incident was caused by thermal heating.

Following the disruption, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) came forward and said that the services were hit for about 45 minutes.

“Due to power supply failure from Sec 72 substation of HVPNL in Gurugram, which feeds power to Rapid Metro, Gurugram, and the Gurugram section of the Yellow Line, train services were not available from 7:50 pm to 8:33 pm in Rapid Metro,” a spokesperson said.

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In the video passengers can be seen walking on the tracks after the metro stopped due to the power outage.

Notably, the sudden blackout occurred after the temperature hit 41 degrees Celsius in the city. The intense heat caused widespread discomfort to people and major disruptions at commercial establishments.

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