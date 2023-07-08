Home

‘Golu Gurjar Baap Hai’: Gwalior Man Thrashed, Forced To Lick Another Person’s Feet In Moving Car; Video Viral

Gwalior: Amid an uproar over the Sidhi urination incident in Madhya Pradesh, another video has now surfaced online where a man is being abused, thrashed and forced to lick the soles of another person’s feet in a moving vehicle in Gwalior. The viral video shows the victim being slapped several times by another man, who also forces the former to say “Golu Gurjar baap hai” (Golu Gurjar is father) in a moving vehicle. The accused is also seen thrashing the victim on his face repeatedly and verbally abusing him.

Dabra Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Vivek Kumar Sharma said, “A video went viral on social media on Friday evening that shows a man being thrashed in a vehicle. The video clip is being sent for a forensic examination.” A case has been registered against the accused under relevant provisions of Indian Penal Code for abduction and beating following the complaint of the victim’s family, Sharma said

WARNING: Abusive content (Viewer discretion advised)

Video from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Golu Gurjar and his friends are seen thrashing Mohsin with slippers and forcing him to lick his feet while abusing him.

C’C : @ChouhanShivraj @drnarottammisra @DGP_MP pic.twitter.com/59yvnu9Lk6 — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) July 8, 2023

The victim and the accused are residents of Dabra town in Gwalior district, the police said. Speaking about the incident, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said two persons have been arrested in connection with the case.

A case has been filed against the under sections 341 (wrongfully restraining a person), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by a weapon or substance), 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 of the Indian penal Code (IPC).

Earlier this week, a video showed a man urinating on a tribal youth in Sidhi district of the state, which triggered huge outrage. The accused, Pravesh Shukla was arrested after the video of the incident surfaced on social media on Tuesday.

On June 30, two Dalit men were allegedly beaten up by members of a minority community on the suspicion that they molested and filmed some girls at Varkhadi village in Shivpuri district.

