Gym Workout Viral Video: This viral video will definitely be the funniest thing you will see today. Gym-goers were left stunned and confused when they noticed something weird about a man who was working out. Even you will need to take another look at the video as it seems like an optical illusion.

Netizens couldn't believe their eyes for a second when they saw the video where the man was working out on the leg press machine. At first glance, one would think that the man had 'chicken legs'. But as the camera zooms in on the man's legs, one can notice that the man is wearing weird socks.

What the man's sporting in the gym on his leg day are actually knee-high chicken feet socks, which give the illusion that he has orange-coloured chicken legs.

The video was posted on Twitter by the user Theo Shantonas with the caption, “Chicken leg day at the gym”. The video has now gone viral with more than 20 thousand views and hundreds of likes.

Watch the viral video below:

Here’s how the Twitterati reacted:

Twitter users flooded the comments with laughing emojis.

“I’m blaming you if I have a nightmare over this tonight,” a user commented.

Another user replied saying, “Oh my god! Ye kya dekh liya”.

