Mumbai: Known for its witty and informative posts, the official Twitter handle of Mumbai Police yet again showcased its creative side by sharing an important message in the wake of coronavirus. Notably, COVID-19 cases are on a rise in Maharashtra yet again, forcing the government to impose restrictions in several districts. Keeping the same in mind, Mumbai Police urged citizens to wash their hands proactively to keep the virus at bay. Also Read - Tried The 'Rajinikanth Style' Dosa? Mumbai Eatery's Unique Style of Serving Dosa Goes Viral | Watch Video

However, instead of a straight message, Mumbai Police used a Bollywood reference to emphasise their point. On Sunday, Mumbai Police picked a scene from the 1990 film Agneepath, featuring actors Amitabh Bachchan, Rohini Hattangadi and Neelam Kothari, to share a message about washing one’s hands. In the famous scene, Rohini Hattangadi who played Amitabh Bachchan’s mother, scolds him for not washing hands before consuming food. Though the ‘washing hands’ reference is a taunt on his apparent sins, Mumbai police used it to stress the importance of maintaining hygiene.

In the tweet, Mumbai Police wrote, ”Kya aapne kabhi jaanane ki koshish ki, ki Ma ko kya pasand hai?” The video ends with a note saying ‘Wash your hands, wash corona away.

Check out the meme:

The meme has gone viral, and netizens are impressed with Mumbai police’s creativity. One user wrote, ” 2 message – hath dho le crime se bhi and corona se bhi.” Here are other comments:

Very innovative idea

Mentos dimag ki batti jala de — HASANEIN (@ELECTRICWAL) February 21, 2021

Need to be friends with the person responsible for this tweet right now. https://t.co/LUFhBu2z8l — Sonali Gupta (@sonaligups) February 21, 2021

Jio hazaro sal, mask pahno har bar. — krishna pandey (@krishna2891) February 21, 2021

Maharashtra has announced a state-wide ban on social, political and religious gatherings, besides imposing fresh local lockdowns or curbs in districts like Pune and Amravati. The districts that face tightened COVID-19 norms include Amravati, Mumba, Nagpur, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, Nashik, Aurangabad, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan-Dombivli, Akola, Yavatmal, Washim and Buldhana.

Asking people to follow “COVID-appropriate” behaviour and safety norms, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said he would observe for a week to 15 days before deciding on imposing another lockdown.