New Delhi: The international hackers’ group ‘Anonymous’ has renamed Russian President Vladamir Putin’s Rs 729 crore yacht to “FCKPTN” by vandalising maritime tracking data, according to media reports. A small offshoot of one of the world’s largest vigilante hacking groups – that has pledged to support Ukraine and had attacked Russian state broadcaster RT – renamed Putin’s luxury vessel “Graceful” and changed its location information to make it appear that it crashed into “hell” Snake Island in Ukraine, reported british media organisation Independent.Also Read - 400 Specially Trained Russian Mercenaries Flown In From Africa To Kill Ukraine President Zelenskyy: Report

According to the report, the hackers first renamed Snake Island to “anonymous” and “anonleaks”, before finally settling on “hell”. Also Read - ‘Will Arm You': Ukrainian President Urges Civilians To Defend Kyiv, Says Russia’s Attack Plan Derailed

The Russian President’s luxury yacht contains an indoor pool, spa, dancefloor, gym, bar, and a helideck – all costing Rs 729 crore of Putin’s estimated USD 70 billion fortune. Also Read - 'We Are All Here…': Ukraine President Zelenskyy's Make-or-Break Respond To Russian Pressure In New Video

The vigilante group had recently announced that it is “officially in cyber war” against the Russian government after its invasion of Ukraine.

They changed the yacht's destination to "hell", "anonymous" & "anonleaks" & also changed its call sign to "FCKPTN". They said they wanted to put the yacht in the scope of sanction packages as well as "put a little smile on some faces for a short period in these dark times" — Ryan Gallagher (@rj_gallagher) February 27, 2022

According to Bristish investigative journalist Ryan Gallagher, the hackers said they wanted to put the yacht in the scope of sanction packages as well as “put a little smile on some faces for a short period in these dark times”.

Making these changes required the group to hack the “Automatic Identification System” used to track ship locations that has been in operation and a requirement for all passenger and commercial vessels since 2004, the Independent reported.

The hackers also said this was “not an operation against the people of Russia. It’s not even one against Russian soldiers. The operation targets Putin and the Putin-controlled state apparatus, state-owned companies, the state-controlled media, and individuals and private companies that have benefited from Putin’s autocratic system for decades.”

“It is also directed against groups and media that carry Putin’s gaslighting abroad. Putin, who is using hacker squads and troll armies against Western democracies, is getting a sip of his own bitter medicine,” they said.

The groups also posted a video to its Twitter account with an ominous warning directed for Putin. “Mr Putin, the ongoing invasion of Ukraine has shown that your regime has no respect for human rights or the self-determination of your neighbours,” said a modified anonymous voice.

https://twitter.com/LatestAnonPress/status/1497786715783798785?s=20

“In the past several days a full-scale invasion has commenced, civilian neighbourhoods have been bombed and innocent people have been killed.”

“If you continue on this path, you will continue to lose support among Russian citizens. Other countries around the world will refuse to cooperate with you, and you will face unprecedented cyberattacks from all corners of the world.”