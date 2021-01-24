New Delhi: In yet another shocking incident of internet crime, a man has been asked to pay up Rs 10 crore by a group of hackers, failing which they have threatened to circulate his obscene pictures viral and his family’s personal details online. The man from Ghaziabad’s Vasundhara Colony approached police after the accused hacked into his email account, said police. Also Read - Your Favourite Maggi Makes Official Debut in Wedding Food Menu; Picture of Maggi Counter from Wedding Hall Goes Viral

They have threatened a man named Rajiv Kumar, in case he will not pay 10 crore rupees his obnoxious videos would be viraled on social media, police added.

A case has been registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code including criminal intimidation, insulting modesty of woman and intentional insult to provoke breach of peace, and section 66D of the IT Act, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Anshu Jain.

The complainant has stated that the hackers are keeping a watch on the activities of the family and continuously harassing them. The cyber crime cell of the police are probing the case and efforts are on to nab the hackers, the DSP said.

(With PTI inputs)