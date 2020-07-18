A serene view of the trees providing a canopy over the snaking river below was supposed to bring calm to Pete Joyce who was paddling in a swampy section of the Waccamaw River when an alligator ruined it for him. Out exploring the North Carolina river on his kayak, Joyce got the shock of his life when he was tossed into the waterbody after an alligator slammed into the side of his boat.

Wearing a camera on his chest, Joyce recorded the whole serene-turned-fatal moment and shared the same video on social media which instantly broke the Internet. In an interview with CNN, Joyce shared, “The video doesn’t really do justice to the impact because it hit hard enough that it was able to displace my balance and that’s where I started to roll.”

The video opens to the view of half the boat in the middle of the river dotted with trees on both the sides and oars pushing the waters backwards. As the viewers watched with bated breaths, a subtle calm before the storm is experienced and Joyce roamed idly on his boat in the green waters.

An experienced kayaker, Joyce is seen soaking in the serenity of the place before using the oars and moving forwards when suddenly he saw an alligator as close as three feet from the kayak. Assuming it was a fish jumping near the bank, Joyce hardly had the time to react when he saw the gator’s head rise from the water before colliding with the boat.

The impact of the collision tossed him into the water but fortunately he caught hold of the low tree branches near him and came out into a stable position. Back om the boat, the video featires him breathing heavily and tapping the waters cautiously to check if the alligator was still there.

Not finding him anywhere near, Joyce paddled as fast as he could away from that spot. He shared the video on his YouTube handle on July 13 and captioned it, “While paddling the upper Waccamaw in N.C. I received a warm welcome from the wildlife.”

https://youtu.be/jhzc5J1BJNU

