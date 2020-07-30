As one of the five key pillars in Islam, Hajj is a requirement for all physically and financially able Muslims to perform at least once in their lifetime. A huge event in terms of mass gathering, the event sees more than two million Muslims from across the world, performing the annual pilgrimage for 10 days in the holy city of Mecca. Also Read - Saudi Arabia Cancels Hajj 2020 For International Pilgrims, Only Those Already Living in Kingdom Allowed Amid Coronavirus Scare

Hajj 2020 began on July 28 and it will go on till August 2. However, this year, due to coronavirus, only a limited number of people will take part in the ceremony while practising necessary social distancing protocols.

Saudi Arabia said it will allow only about 1,000 pilgrims residing in the kingdom to perform the Hajj this year. As per reports, the decision to curtail the pilgrimage was aimed at preserving global public health because of the risks associated with large gatherings. So, no international visitors would be allowed.

Pictures and videos of pilgrims circling the Kabba as they maintain social distancing are currently going viral on social media. Watch it here:

Tawaf being performed around the Ka’bah with social distancing in place.#Hajj2020 pic.twitter.com/rR4CKRetfi — IslamicLandmarks.com (@IslamicLandmark) July 29, 2020

During the pilgrimage, Muslims following a route once walked by Prophet Muhammad, and also follow rites related to the prophets Ibrahim and Ismail.

Here are some beautiful pictures of the pilgrimage which have emerged online:

Historic scenes in Makkah as the Hujjaj perform the Tawaf with social distancing. Ya Allah, allow us and our loved ❤️ ones to perform the Hajj next year in a state of wellbeing and ease.❤️#Hajj2020 pic.twitter.com/SHSJeUr9Pq — Mian Omer🇵🇰 (@Iam_Mian1) July 29, 2020

Labbaik Allahuma labbaik❤️

These Are The Luckiest People In The Whole World😇

May Allah Give Us All The Chance To Perform Hajj✨#Hajj2020 #HajjMubarak pic.twitter.com/8nDUM3BJzo — B I S M A👑💫 (@Oyee__Bimma) July 30, 2020

Labbaik Allahumma Labbaik💜 Stills from the last moments of this year's Hajj rites. In the midst of Covid crisis, a small number of Muslims were able to complete hajj following health precautions…. #Hajj2020 #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/w8o4OpZKzz — ️Ladeeda Farzana (@ladeedafarzana) July 29, 2020

Theses images are so beautiful. And these people, Oh what lucky people they are…..!! ❤❤

The chosen ones…

May Allah Accept their #Hajj and May Allah invite us too… Ameen!! #Hajj2020 #Arafah 💕💕 pic.twitter.com/sY6QpXH45k — Nimra Masood (@Nimra3338) July 30, 2020

Small number of luckiest people of this globe were able to perform #Hajj this year, May ALLAH SWT give everyone a chance to be there, May ALLAH SWT end this pandemic as soon as possible.

AAMEEN #Hajj2020 #HajjMubarak pic.twitter.com/Al4J6TVt9b — Syed Yusuf (@yusufakhter786) July 29, 2020

A socially distanced Hajj! Incredible 😍 one for the history books! #Hajj2020 https://t.co/PTGqdaB0L4 — Miss Z Ali (@MissAli_RE) July 29, 2020

Over 2 lakh from India had registered to travel for Hajj in 2020, however, due to Covid-19, the Ministry of Minority Affairs in June announced a full refund of all money deposited by applicants.