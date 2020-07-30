As one of the five key pillars in Islam, Hajj is a requirement for all physically and financially able Muslims to perform at least once in their lifetime. A huge event in terms of mass gathering, the event sees more than two million Muslims from across the world, performing the annual pilgrimage for 10 days in the holy city of Mecca. Also Read - Saudi Arabia Cancels Hajj 2020 For International Pilgrims, Only Those Already Living in Kingdom Allowed Amid Coronavirus Scare
Hajj 2020 began on July 28 and it will go on till August 2. However, this year, due to coronavirus, only a limited number of people will take part in the ceremony while practising necessary social distancing protocols.
Saudi Arabia said it will allow only about 1,000 pilgrims residing in the kingdom to perform the Hajj this year. As per reports, the decision to curtail the pilgrimage was aimed at preserving global public health because of the risks associated with large gatherings. So, no international visitors would be allowed.
Pictures and videos of pilgrims circling the Kabba as they maintain social distancing are currently going viral on social media. Watch it here:
During the pilgrimage, Muslims following a route once walked by Prophet Muhammad, and also follow rites related to the prophets Ibrahim and Ismail.
Here are some beautiful pictures of the pilgrimage which have emerged online:
Over 2 lakh from India had registered to travel for Hajj in 2020, however, due to Covid-19, the Ministry of Minority Affairs in June announced a full refund of all money deposited by applicants.