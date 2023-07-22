Home

‘What is Halal Tea?’: Argument Between Angry Passenger and Railway Staff Goes Viral

Viral Video: In the clip, the passenger can be seen complaining and asking a railway staff about the 'halal-certified' tag stamped on the packet.

A video of a passenger and a railways staff arguing over halal-certified tea has gone viral. | Photo: Twitter screengrab @KyaaBaatHai

Exchange Between Railways Staff And Angry Passenger Is Viral: A video clip of a passenger’s complaint regarding a packet of tea premix has gone viral on the internet like wildfire. In the clip, the passenger can be seen complaining and asking a railway staff about the ‘halal-certified’ tag stamped on the packet.

The Heated Argument Over A ‘Halal-Certified’ Tea Packet

The video, widely shared on Twitter, captures a passenger recording the incident and confronting the railway official about the packet of chai premix. The man questions, “Month of Sawan is going. And you are giving us halal-certified tea?” the passenger asked the railway official. Examining the sachet, the officer asked, “What is that?”. “You know, you explain what halal-certified is. We should know it. We know ISI certificate, explain what is a halal certificate,” the passenger asked.

In response, the railway official affirms that it is indeed a packet of masala chai premix with completely vegetarian ingredients. “Chai is always vegetarian, sir. There are no non-vegetarian components in this,” the official explains.

“This is masala tea premix. Let me explain. This is 100% vegetarian,” the railways staff said. “But what is halal certified? I will have to do puja after this.” the passenger said. “Are you making a video?This is 100% vegetarian. Chai veg hi hota hai, sir,” the railways staff said.

Passenger Remains Unconvinced

Despite the official showing the vegetarian mark printed on the packet, the passenger remains unconvinced and continues to argue.

“I don’t want any religious certification. Please keep these sentiments in mind. Put swastik certificate then,” the passenger said. “Okay, will keep that in mind,” the staff said.

Watch The Heated Argument Between The Passenger And The Railway Staff Here

When given a packet of Halal certified tea in the train, the passenger asked the railway staff for Swastik certified tea. pic.twitter.com/PuwvjhyqeR — ミ★ ★彡 (@KyaaBaatHai) July 20, 2023

Halal Certification

Halal certification was initially introduced in 1974 specifically for slaughtered meat. Over time, its scope expanded, and by 1993, it encompassed not only meat products but also other food items, cosmetics, medicines, and more.

In 2022, a petition was filed in the Supreme Court, demanding a complete ban on halal certification. The petitioner argued that this certification was infringing upon the fundamental rights of 85% of the citizens due to its implementation for 15% of the population.

As per Wikipedia, the term ‘Halal’ originates from Arabic, meaning ‘permissible’ in English. In Islamic dietary guidelines, there are specific food products that are not allowed for consumption, leading to the label ‘halal-certified’ on some packaged food items.

Sawan Month

The month of Sawan holds a special place for the worship of Lord Shiva. Also known as Shravan, it carries significant importance in the Hindu calendar. Typically falling between July and August in the Gregorian calendar, Sawan represents the fifth month of the Hindu lunar calendar. For Hindus, this month bears great religious and cultural significance.

