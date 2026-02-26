Home

‘Ham Tere Pyar Mein’: Little girl’s singing wins hearts online; internet calls her ‘adorable’ | Watch viral video

Image: Instagram @raw.indiaa (videograb)

Viral News: When social media has the potential to convert raw moments into magic, a video has gone viral, which shows a little girl singing ‘Ham Tere Pyar Mein’. The moment reflects the pure innocence of the child, and the internet users can’t stop appreciating the cuteness of the video. The song, which was sung by the legendary Lata Mangeshkar once, has become the heart of Instagram lately. You can check the viral video here.

What’s the viral video about?

The viral video features a little girl singing “Ham Tere Pyar Mein” in her sweet voice. The video is being widely shared on social media, and people are in awe of the little one’s singing. The video has not become popular only because she’s singing a famous song, ‘Ham Tere Pyar Mein’, but also due to the innocence of the little one. The video has struck a chord online.

Viral video

The viral video was shared with the caption, “A little child sang “Ham tere pyar mein” beautifully, filling the room with sweetness and joy. The classic song, originally sung by Lata Mangeshkar, sounded fresh and heartfelt in this innocent performance… The lovely rendition created a warm, memorable moment that captured hearts online, showing how music and innocence together can create a truly magical experience for everyone who hears it.”

It further added that every note of the song reflected charm and natural emotion, which made everyone present around her smile, and that was how the lovely rendition made a warm and memorable moment, which ended up winning several hearts online.

How’s social media reacting?

Social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “Innocence always makes sense,” and another wrote, “So adorable!”

Others in the comment section called the little girl’s voice “beautiful”, “lovely”, “mesmerising”, and much more.

Ham Tere Pyar Mein

The song ‘Ham Tere Pyar Mein’ is a popular one sung by the legendary Lata Mangeshkar for the film ‘Dil Ek Mandir’. The song has always been loved by everyone, but thanks to social media platforms like Instagram, it has left a special mark on everyone’s hearts. Now, not just the old generation, but youngsters and also children (the video just proves it!) know the song word by word, understand the meaning of it, and instantly feel a calming vibe listening to it.

