WATCH: Viral Video Shows Auto Rickshaw Plying On Crowded Foot Bridge In Delhi, Driver Arrested

The incident took place at a traffic signal in Hamdard Nagar area of Delhi when the auto driver drove his rickshaw over the crowded footbridge.

Screengrab from video shared on X.

New Delhi: Pedestrians commuting over a crowded foot bridge on Sunday witnessed a bizarre scene as man drove his autorickshaw onto the walkway in a bid to circumvent a traffic jam in Hamdard Nagar of Delhi. A passerby captured the incident on his mobile phone camera and the clip has gone viral on social media.

According to the police, the incident took place at a traffic signal in Hamdard Nagar area when the auto driver drove his rickshaw over the crowded footbridge in order to avoid a traffic snarl at the signal. They said that the auto driver, identified as 25-year-old Munna, and another person who helped him navigate, have been arrested.

The viral video shows the auto driver plying his rickshaw over the footbridge after driving onto a footpath first. He then drives the rickshaw over the stairs and onto the footbridge as another man jumps into the vehicle after helping the driver climb onto the bridge.

#delhi : 😲 Autowala Took His auto in Foot over bridge to avoid traffic in Delhi. #viralvideo pic.twitter.com/5tcJN2C2oY — Bored Journalist (@boredjourno) September 3, 2023

The incident created panic among commuters who looked on in utter shock and amazement. After a video of the incident went viral on social media, police arrested the driver, Munna, as well as his accomplice, identified as Amit. The duo are residents Delhi’s Sangam Vihar, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

