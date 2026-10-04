Hanuman Ansh impact? Viral video shows massive crowd at Kainchi Dham – Internet raises questions

A clip showing a massive crowd at Uttarakhand’s popular Kainchi Dham has gone viral on social media.

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Hanuman Ansh impact? Viral video shows massive crowd at Kainchi Dham – Internet raises questions | Image; Instagram

Vira Video: A video showing a sea of people thronging at Uttarakhand’s popular Kainchi Dham has gone viral on the internet like wildfire, sparking concern over increasing rush at the holy temple, where Neeb Karori baba spent most of his time. The viral video also ignited an online debate on the social media platforms over overcrowding and its impact on local residents.

What The Viral Video From Kainchi Dham Shows?

In the video, devotees can be seen struggling to move through the packed premises. Hundreds of visitors are seen moving through the premises with most of them pushing their way through and making their way down a staircase.

The viral clip was shared on Instagram by a user named @dinesh_bora_uk_01. The caption of the video was – “Bheedh bekaabu Kainchi dhaam 03 oct”.

Watch The Viral Video Here