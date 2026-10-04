  • India News
  • Viral
  • Hanuman Ansh impact? Viral video shows massive crowd at Kainchi Dham – Internet raises questions

Hanuman Ansh impact? Viral video shows massive crowd at Kainchi Dham – Internet raises questions

A clip showing a massive crowd at Uttarakhand’s popular Kainchi Dham has gone viral on social media.

Edited By: Joy Pillai
Published: October 4, 2026, 1:24 PM IST
Kainchi Dham neeb Neeb Karori baba
Hanuman Ansh impact? Viral video shows massive crowd at Kainchi Dham – Internet raises questions | Image; Instagram

Vira Video: A video showing a sea of people thronging at Uttarakhand’s popular Kainchi Dham has gone viral on the internet like wildfire, sparking concern over increasing rush at the holy temple, where Neeb Karori baba spent most of his time. The viral video also ignited an online debate on the social media platforms over overcrowding and its impact on local residents.

What The Viral Video From Kainchi Dham Shows?

In the video, devotees can be seen struggling to move through the packed premises. Hundreds of visitors are seen moving through the premises with most of them pushing their way through and making their way down a staircase.

Read more: Neem Karoli Baba series announced by Sony TV after Hanuman Ansh’s massive box office success

The viral clip was shared on Instagram by a user named @dinesh_bora_uk_01. The caption of the video was –  “Bheedh bekaabu Kainchi dhaam 03 oct”.

Watch The Viral Video Here

Related News

Add India.com as a Preferred Source Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Tags:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.

About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.