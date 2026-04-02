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Hanuman Jayanti 2026: Top Bhajans, Songs to share with your loved ones

Hanuman Jayanti 2026: Top Bhajans, Songs to share with your loved ones

On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti 2026, we have collected the best wishes, quotes and greetings for you to share with your loved ones on WhatsApp and Instagram.

Hanuman Jayanti 2026: Top wishes, messages, quotes to share with your loved ones

Hanuman Jayanti 2026 Wishes, Quotes: Hanuman Jayanti is one of the major days for Hindus. On April 2, the Hindu community and devotees of Lord Hanuman celebrate the birth of Maruti. The auspicious day is observed to honour the birth of Lord Hanuman, the greatest devotee of Lord Ram. Lord Hanuman is considered as the symbol of strength, bravery and devotion. To celebrate the day, we have curated some of the top wishes, greetings and quotes that you can share with your loved ones.

Here’s the list of Bhajans on Hanuman Jayanti

Hanuman Tumhara Kya Kehna

Ram Na Milenge Hanuman Ke Bina

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Aasman Ko Chukar Dekha

Hanuman Chalisa

Hanuman Jayanti 2026: Top wishes, messages, quotes to share with your loved ones

“Wishing our beautiful family a powerful Hanuman Jayanti. May Sankat Mochan keep us safe and united always.”

“May the divine energy of Lord Hanuman bring unmatched health and happiness to our home today.”

“Let this day fill our household with peace, harmony, and the sheer strength to face whatever comes our way.”

“Praying for our family’s prosperity. May Bajrang Bali shower his absolute best blessings upon us!”

“May Hanuman ji always watch over our parents and elders, keeping them strong, healthy, and resilient.”

“Let’s celebrate the birth of Pawanputra today and seek his guidance for our family’s endless joy.”

“May the blessings of Mahaveer clear all obstacles from your path and bring sweet success to our household.”

May Lord Hanuman bless you with strength, wisdom, and courage.

Jai Bajrang Bali! Wishing you a blessed Hanuman Jayanti.

May Lord Hanuman fill your life with joy and energy.

Wishing you and your family a blessed Hanuman Jayanti.

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