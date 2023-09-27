Happy 25th Birthday Google: Here’s Taking ‘A Walk Down The Memory Lane’

Home

Google was founded by doctoral students Sergey Brin and Larry Page who met in Stanford University’s computer science program in the late 90s.

New Delhi: Search engine giant Google on September 27 celebrated its 25th birthday with a doodle taking “down memory lane” — different logos from over two decades. The latest one comes with a GIF which turns ‘Google’ into ‘G25gle’ – marking the 25 years. “While here at Google we’re oriented towards the future, birthdays can also be a time to reflect,” it said in a blogpost.

The iconic Google logo, as seen in today’s celebratory Doodle, has undergone numerous redesigns, reflecting the company’s ever-evolving nature since 1998. However, one element has remained steadfast: Google’s unwavering mission to organize the world’s information and make it universally accessible and useful.

Origin of Google 25 years ago

As per information provided on Google’s website, Sergey Brin and Larry Page first met at Stanford University in January 1997. This meeting took place when Sergey Brin, who was already a Ph.D. student at the university, was asked to take Larry Page around the campus as Page was contemplating Stanford for his studies. And, Google’s journey started.

A year later, the two began working together, in the confines of their dormitory rooms, to develop a search engine. And, they successfully created their first prototype. Their invention began to attract the attention of prominent investors in Silicon Valley, and in August 1998, Andy Bechtolsheim, co-founder of Sun Microsystems, gave a $100,000 cheque to Sergey Brin and Larry Page, and Google Inc. was officially born.

How did the idea for doodles originate?

In 1998, before the company was even incorporated, the concept of the doodle was born when Google founders Larry and Sergey played with the corporate logo to indicate their attendance at the Burning Man festival in the Nevada desert. They placed a stick figure drawing behind the 2nd “o” in the word, Google, and the revised logo was intended as a comical message to Google users that the founders were “out of office.”. While the first doodle was relatively simple, the idea of decorating the company logo to celebrate notable events was born.

Two years later in 2000, Larry and Sergey asked current webmaster Dennis Hwang, an intern at the time, to produce a doodle for Bastille Day. It was so well received by our users that Dennis was appointed Google’s chief doodler and doodles started showing up more and more regularly on the Google homepage. In the beginning, the doodles mostly celebrated familiar holidays; nowadays, they highlight a wide array of events and anniversaries from the Birthday of John James Audubon to the Ice Cream Sundae.

Over time, the demand for doodles has risen in the U.S. and internationally. Creating doodles is now the responsibility of a team of talented illlustrators (we call them doodlers) and engineers. For them, creating doodles has become a group effort to enliven the Google homepage and bring smiles to the faces of Google users around the world.

