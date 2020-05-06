Away from the prying eyes of the public and locked down in California amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Meghan Markle and Harry‘s son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor turned one on Wednesday. As fans desperately wait for the parents to share a picture of Archie, The Royal Family and Kensington Palace wished the toddler on his first birthday by releasing pictures featuring the three with Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Doria Ragland, Prince William and Duchess Kate. Also Read - Call of Duty: Covid-19 Warrior Watches Family Perform His 3-Year-Old Son's Last Rites from Distance

Taking to their respective Instagram handles, while The Royal family shared a candid from when Archie was born and captioned it, "‪Happy Birthday to Archie Mountbatten-Windsor who is celebrating his 1st birthday today! . Archie is The Queen's eighth great-grandchild (sic)‬", William and Kate wished their nephew with an adorable family portrait. They captioned it, "Wishing Archie a very happy first birthday today! (sic)" and punctuated it with a balloon emoji.

View this post on Instagram Wishing Archie a very happy first birthday today! 🎈 A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on May 6, 2020 at 12:57am PDT

In an interview with OK! magazine, royal expert Katie Nicholl revealed, “The Queen will wish him happy birthday this week via Zoom as will the Cambridge children. They haven’t seen their little cousin in months so they’ve been looking forward to seeing how much he’s grown.”

The added that the couple plan to treat Archie to an “organic, sugar-free cake” and a splash around in their pool too. Drawing a curtain on their royal duties on March 31, 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved on for an independent life with Archie in Malibu. A source close to the couple revealed that during the time of self-isolation, Meghan Markle is keeping herself busy by cooking, video calling with her family and friends and painting.

The doting parents set fans on a frenzy as news of Archie taking his first steps and uttering his first words surfaced last month. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, royal expert Katie Nicholl shared the updates about the toddler saying, “He’s burbling and sort of desperate to talk, but certainly already mastered cruising and is well on his way to walking. He may even be walking already. I was told very cute, very, very happy, and very confident little boy.” Katie got the updates after seeing Archie’s video shared with her by a source.

Meanwhile, in their bid to help those suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry won hearts for not only providing monetary help but also stepping out with safety gears to reach those affected by coronavirus. Maintaining a low profile in their villa at Malibu, California with their little son, Meghan and Harry even went up to donating the profits from the BBC broadcast of their wedding.