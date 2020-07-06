New Delhi: Needless to say, The Dalai Lama is one of the most beloved spiritual leaders of our generation whose powerful words have inspired many. On Monday, the esteemed leader Tenzin Gyatso turned 85, with his followers commemorating the occasion by global virtual celebrations. Also Read - Recite Mani Mantra 1000 Times: Dalai Lama's Appeal to His Followers on 85th Birthday

His Holiness Tenzin Gyatso is the longest-reigning (and longest-living) Dalai Lama and he may be the last Dalai Lama. Revered as a ‘living God’, he has devoted his entire life to the pursuit of humanitarian and environmental causes, global peace, and promoting values such as forgiveness, self-discipline, tolerance, compassion, and contentment.

As we celebrate the birthday of the fourteenth Dalai Lama, what better than remembering him through his teachings and quotes which inspires us to be better human beings:

1. ”Happiness is not something ready-made. It comes from your own actions”

2. “If you think you are too small to make a difference, try sleeping with a mosquito.”

3. “There is a saying in Tibetan, ‘Tragedy should be utilized as a source of strength’. No matter what sort of difficulties, how painful experience is, if we lose our hope, that’s our real disaster.”

4. ”Our prime purpose in this life is to help others. And if you can’t help them, at least don’t hurt them.”

5. ”This is my simple religion. No need for temples. No need for complicated philosophy. Your own mind, your own heart is the temple. Your philosophy is simple kindness.”

6. ”People take different roads seeking fulfillment and happiness. Just because they’re not on your road doesn’t mean they’ve gotten lost”

7. ”My religion is very simple. My religion is kindness.”

8. ”The world doesn’t belong to leaders. The world belongs to all humanity.”

9. “Every day, think as you wake up, today I am fortunate to be alive, I have a precious human life, I am not going to waste it. I am going to use all my energies to develop myself, to expand my heart out to others; to achieve enlightenment for the benefit of all beings. I am going to have kind thoughts towards others, I am not going to get angry or think badly about others. I am going to benefit others as much as I can.”

10. “When we meet real tragedy in life, we can react in two ways–either by losing hope and falling into self-destructive habits, or by using the challenge to find our inner strength.”

11. “Man sacrifices his health in order to make money. Then he sacrifices money to recuperate his health. And then he is so anxious about the future that he does not enjoy the present; the result being that he does not live in the present or the future; he lives as if he is never going to die, and then dies having never really lived.”

12.”All suffering is caused by ignorance. People inflict pain on others in the selfish pursuit of their own happiness or satisfaction.”

13. “The planet does not need more successful people. The planet needs more peacemakers, healers, restorers, storytellers and lovers of all kinds.”

14. “World peace must develop from inner peace. Peace is not just mere absence of violence. Peace is, I think, the manifestation of human compassion.”

About the Dalai Lama

Born on July 6, 1935, at Taktser hamlet in northeastern Tibet, the Dalai Lama was recognized at the age of two as the reincarnation of the 13th Dalai Lama, Thubten Gyatso. He fled Tibet after a failed uprising against the Chinese rule in 1959. Since then, he has spent his time in exile pushing for autonomy for Tibet.

Buddhists believe that the Dalai Lama is a reincarnation of a kind of spiritual being called a bodhisattva, who chooses to be reborn over and over to share wisdom and help people.

The Dalai Lama was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1989 for his non-violent campaign for democracy and freedom in his homeland.

(With Agency inputs)