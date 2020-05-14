New Delhi: The CEO of the world’s largest social network is celebrating his 36th birthday today! One of the most dynamic and recognizable CEOs in the world, Mark Zuckerberg became the youngest billionaire in the world at the age of 23 in the year 2008 and has amazed the world ever since, with his entrepreneurial abilities. Also Read - Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has a secret TikTok account: Report

His estimated net worth is currently $67.3 billion, according to Forbes, and is one of the top 10 richest people on Earth.

Zuckerberg was born on May 14 1984 in Dabbs Ferry, New York, USA to a dentist father and a psychiatrist mother. He is the only son of his family and has three sisters.

On his 36th birthday, here is a look at 10 interesting and lesser-known facts about him:

1. Mark Zuckerberg suffers from red/green colour blindness and can see the colour blue best. That explains the blue logo of Facebook

2. Zuckerberg wears the same gray Facebook T-shirt almost every day because he believes it saves him time in the morning.

3. Mark Zuckerberg turned vegetarian in 2011, declaring he would only eat the meat of animals if he killed the animal himself.

4. He has a Hungarian sheepdog named Beast, which has a Facebook page with over 2 million fans.

5. Before even graduating high school, he was approached by several companies with job offers but Zuckerberg chose to go to Harvard University. However, he eventually dropped out of Harvard University to devote himself full-time to Facebook.

6. Before Facebook was created, Mark Zuckerberg launched a website named Fesmas during his college days

7. He met his future wife, Priscilla Chan, in line at the local party fraternity in College. She admitted that initially, Zuckerberg seemed to her to be “terribly boring”.

8. The Facebook CEO is fluent in 6 languages as he can read, write and speak French, Hebrew, Latin, ancient Greek, Mandarin, and English. He learned Mandarin so that he could communicate with his wife’s family members.