Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: Watch Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Wishes Cricketer With Beautiful Sand Sculpture

Virat Kohli, the star of world cricket, has turned 35 today as the sporting world came together to celebrate his birthday. Now, all eyes are on today's match against South Africa which will be played at the iconic Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata, starting around 2 pm.

Puri: Virat Kohli, the star of world cricket, has turned 35th on Sunday. Well-wishes have started pouring in from all around the world, amidst the excitement surrounding India’s remarkable undefeated streak in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023. Renowned sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik created a sand sculpture of Virat Kohli on a beach in Puri to extend birthday greetings from the people of Odisha.

