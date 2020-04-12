Easter Sunday 2020 is here and it is the holy day when Jesus Christ resurrected from the dead. His resurrection marks the triumph of good over evil and it is also believed that the tomb of the Christ was empty and Easter eggs symbolises the same. It is believed that Jesus Christ rose from the deathbed on this day and his resurrection symbolizes that death is not the end of everything but life could win over death. Also Read - Good Friday 2020: Meaning, History, Importance, Why is it Called Good Friday?

Easter egg also known as Egg Sunday. The egg symbolizes new life and when Christ had risen from the dead, people associated it with eggs. So, Easter Eggs are an important part of Easter. Even Easter Bunny plays a vital role in celebrating Easter as rabbits have been associated with springtime. Hare which symbolizes fertility and rebirth, was later changed to Easter Bunny by Christians.

Quote Reads: Let every man and woman count himself immortal. Let him catch the revelation of Jesus in his resurrection. Let him say not merely, “Christ is risen,” but “I shall rise.”

Quote Reads: The Lord came to earth with a life to give, so each one of us may continue to live. Happy Easter!

Quote Reads: The spirit of easter is all about Hope, Love and Joyfull living. Happy Easter!

Quote Reads: Easter is a promise God renews to us in each spring. May the promise of Easter fill your heart with peace and joy! Happy Easter!

Quote Reads: May Lord bless you on this auspicious day of Easter, and May it be a new beginning of greater prosperity, success and happiness. Wish you a Happy Easter!

Quote Reads: Easter bring Fun, Easter bring Happiness, Easter bring God Endless Blessings, Easter bring fresh love… Happy Easter to You with all best wishes!

Quote Reads: The cross of Christ shows us that God’s love is of deepest descent… universal distribution and of eternal duration

Quote Reads:

Gratitude to God

For His supreme sacrifice

Hope this Easter brings great feelings of recovery and joy.

Quote Reads:

Happy Easter

As you celebrate Easter, may you

Remember God’s perfect love for all mankind,

And may that love fill you

With hope for all the days to come.

Quote Reads: May your Easter day be fun, memorable and happy! May you find lots of Easter eggs and enjoy the Easter egg hunt.

Quote Reads: Easter brings fun, Easter bring Happiness, Easter brings God’s endless blessings, Easter brings love and the freshness of spring. Happy Easter to you and your family!

Quote Reads:

It’s not just about the Easter egg or bunnies

It’s the hope that this season enfolds in everyone’s homes.

May God’s blessing come overflowing.

Happy Easter

Quote Reads:

Wishing you the kind of Easter

That touches your heart like a prayer and blesses

Your life with the gift of amazing grace.

Best wishes for a joyous Easter

Quote Reads:

Celebrate his resurrection with

Complete cheer, For He came back

To life to ease our fear.

That’s the promise of Easter.

Have a Happy Easter!

Quote Reads:

Easter teaches you to appreciate and welcome new beginnings.

May this Easter fill your heart with new hope!

Quote Reads:

he happy days have come

It is springtime

Let’s go out

And have some fun

Wish you a very happy Easter!

Happy Easter!

Easter usually falls after the first full moon after the spring equinox and marks the end of Holy Week which was started from Palm Sunday which falls on March 20, 2016. The week before Easter is known as the Holy Week and Easter is the end of lent and the last day of Easter Triduum – which includes Holy Thursday, Good Friday and Easter Sunday.