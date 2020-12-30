New Delhi: 2021 is almost here and after experiencing a dreadful year, people around the world are just willing to forget everything and celebrate. Notably, different cultures and different countries have their own special way of welcoming the new year. Also Read - Why do we Celebrate New Year on January 1? All You Need to Know Before Stepping Into 2021

Here are the 10 most interesting or rather unusual New Year’s traditions from around the world:

Ireland- Throwing Bread

People of Ireland throw bread at their walls to ward off evil spirits and prove national hunger is no longer in existence.

Spain-Eating grapes

South Africa- Throwing out furniture

To mark the start of a fresh year, it has become tradition to throw old furniture out of the window on December 31.

Denmark- Breaking crockery

The Danish collect dishes all the year around and throw them at the front door on the New Year’s Eve, the more the broken plates, the more friends one shall have in the New Year.

Chile – Celebrating with the dead

As a mark of respect to their loved ones, people in Chile often spend New Year’s Eve sleeping in the graveyard in which their deceased relatives are resting.

Brazil and Mexico- Wearing colourful underwear

In some Latin American countries, such as Brazil and Mexico, the fortunes for the year ahead, is determined by the colour of your underwear. It is believed that yellow underwear will bring prosperity and success, red will bring love, white will bring peace and harmony, while green will bring good health. Japan-108 Rings Before the clock strikes 12, the Japanese ring 108 bells to show that the all 108 troubles have been eliminated.

Switzerland – Dropping Ice cream

In Switzerland, people celebrate the New Year by dropping ice cream on the floor, as it is thought to bring, overflowing abundance in the coming year.

Estonia- Eating 7 times

People of Estonia eat a whopping seven times on New Year’s Day to ensure abundance in the new year.

Colombia- Suitcases

As the clock strikes 12, Colombians grab their suitcases and run around the block as fast as they can, in hopes of having a travel filled year.