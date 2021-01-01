Leaving 2020 behind, the new year is finally here, bringing a message of hope! However, the coronavirus pandemic cast a dark shadow over New Year’s eve celebrations, as several cities across the country imposed night curfew and restricted public gathering. Also Read - Happy New Year 2021: 'May The Spirit of Hope & Wellness Prevail', PM Modi Extends Greetings

Nonetheless, people are celebrating in their own small ways to usher in the new year. Meanwhile news agency ANI has captured the first sunrise of 2021 in several Indian cities and the pictures are going viral. Take a look:

The first sunrise of 2021 was captured in Assam's Guwahati early Friday morning.

#WATCH | Guwahati in the state of Assam experiences the first sunrise of the new year of 2021 pic.twitter.com/6Kg9wBPCU7 — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2021

Kolkata:

West Bengal: The sun rises over the horizon, in Kolkata, overlooking the Hooghly river and the Howrah Bridge on the first day of the year 2021 https://t.co/6Rd8HteXmx pic.twitter.com/N6ehfIMtdU — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2021

Puri beach, Odisha

#WATCH People witnessed the first sunrise of 2021 at Puri sea beach in Odisha pic.twitter.com/F12gqT3ZCo — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2021

Mumbai

The first day of 2021 was marked with ‘Ganga Aarti’ at the Assi Ghat in Varanasi.

#WATCH | Ganga Aarti being performed at the Assi ghat in Varanasi, on the first day of the year 2021 pic.twitter.com/4KtnmFoIyQ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 1, 2021

Netizens also took to share the first sunrise of 2021:

First sunrise of 2021 from jallandhar beach diu,which bring new hope and happiness for world.happy new year 2021. pic.twitter.com/RgXaLMlyAX — Gopal Naran (@GopalNaran1) January 1, 2021

On the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to all the countrymen and expressed hope that the people of the country will move ahead with the “spirit of hope, and wellness will prevail in 2021”.

Happy New Year 2021!