Leaving 2020 behind, the new year is finally here, bringing a message of hope! However, the coronavirus pandemic cast a dark shadow over New Year's eve celebrations, as several cities across the country imposed night curfew and restricted public gathering.
Nonetheless, people are celebrating in their own small ways to usher in the new year. Meanwhile news agency ANI has captured the first sunrise of 2021 in several Indian cities and the pictures are going viral. Take a look:
The first sunrise of 2021 was captured in Assam's Guwahati early Friday morning.
Kolkata sees the breaking of dawn as the sun rises in the new year of 2021
People flocked to the Puri sea beach in Odisha to witness the first sunrise of 2021
Sunrise at Mumbai’s Gateway of India
The first day of 2021 was marked with ‘Ganga Aarti’ at the Assi Ghat in Varanasi.
Netizens also took to share the first sunrise of 2021 and messages of hope and happiness:
Here are some pictures and videos shared from across the globe:
On the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to all the countrymen and expressed hope that the people of the country will move ahead with the “spirit of hope, and wellness will prevail in 2021”.
Happy New Year 2021!