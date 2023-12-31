Home

Happy New Year: New Zealand Among First Countries To Welcome 2024 With Fireworks | Watch

People of New Zealand’s Auckland welcomed in 2024 with mesmerising fireworks display over Sky Tower, the country’s tallest structure.

Auckland: The world is ready to welcome 2024 with open arms, expecting happiness and peace from it. Hours before the clock strikes 12 midnight bells, New Zealand has become one of the first countries to ring in 2024. In the video shared by the news agency ANI, the famous Sky Tower, the country’s tallest structure, in the capital Auckland can be seen surrounded by mesmerizing fireworks.

