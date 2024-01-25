Home

Viral

Happy Republic Day 2024: Wishes, Images, SMSes, Quotes, WhatsApp And Facebook Statuses

Happy Republic Day 2024: Wishes, Images, SMSes, Quotes, WhatsApp And Facebook Statuses

Republic Day is like a big festival that is celebrated across the country.

Clockwise from top: 1) Lucknow, Jan 25: Students pose for a picture with the National Flag as they celebrate Republic Day 2024, at Central Academy School in Lucknow on Thursday. (ANI Photo) 2) Patiala, Jan 25: Girls with their faces painted in tricolor pose for a photo on the eve of Republic Day celebrations in Patiala on Thursday. (ANI Photo) 3) Patna, Jan 25: Students of Patna Women's College pose for a photo during a patriotic dance competition on the eve of Republic Day, in Patna on Thursday. (ANI Photo) 4) Mathura, Jan 25: School Girls paint their face and hands with tricolour celebrating on the eve of 75th Republic Day 2024, in Mathura on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

Republic Day 2024: India is celebrating its 75th Republic Day on Friday, 26 January. It is a significant and historic occasion and the people of India have already started celebrating the big day with enjoyment, honour, and passion. It marks the adoption of the Constitution of India on 26 January 26 in the year 1950 as the country became a sovereign republic.

Trending Now

Republic Day is like a big festival that is celebrated across the country by the administrations at the central, state, and local levels, and by the common citizens alike.

You may like to read

People share heartfelt and profound messages, wishes, quotes, and statuses on social media.

Here, we are sharing a few wonderful, earnest wishes, messages, and quotes for you to share with your friends, family, and loved ones.

TAKE YOUR PICK ACCORDINGLY

On this Republic Day, let’s celebrate our togetherness as proud Indians. Happy Republic Day 2024.

May our flag always fly high, representing justice, liberty, equality, and unity. Wishing you a Happy Republic Day.

As we celebrate democracy, may our nation keep shining brightly. Happy Republic Day to everyone.

Let us remember the golden heritage of our country and feel proud to be a part of India. Happy Republic Day.

Freedom in mind, faith in words, pride in our heart. Memories of our souls. Let’s salute the nation on Republic Day.

Let’s salute the martyrs for the sacrifices they made and thank them for giving us our freedom. Happy Republic Day.

May the sun in his course visit no land more free, more happy, more lovely, than this our own country. Happy Republic Day.

Cheers to our diversity making us strong, freedom empowering us, and unity defining us. Happy Republic Day 2024.

May the ideals of our Constitution guide us to a future of prosperity and peace. Happy Republic Day to all.

On this day, let’s remember and honor the heroes who sacrificed for our cherished freedom. Happy Republic Day 2024.

Wishing you a Republic Day filled with pride, love, and joy for being part of this incredible nation.

Democracy means nothing if people are not able to work the democracy for the common good. Happy Republic Day.

Let us remember the golden heritage of our country and feel proud to be a part of India. Happy Republic Day.

Freedom in mind, faith in words, pride in our heart, memories in our souls. Let’s salute the nation on Republic Day.

May the flag inspire us to uphold the principles that make our nation great. Happy Republic Day to you and your family.

Let’s celebrate democracy and the legacy of our founding fathers. Happy Republic Day 2024.

As we hoist the flag, let’s renew our commitment to building a brighter and stronger India. Happy Republic Day.



For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.