A week full of gifts, love and romance concluded yesterday with Valentine’s Day. And today heralds the beginning of a new week called Anti-Valentine’s week. This week begins from February 15, i.e Monday and the first day is being celebrated as ‘Slap Day’. Also Read - An Unforgettable Gift: Gujarat Man Donates Kidney to His Ailing Wife On Valentine's Day

Well, if you are one of those who do not like the concept of Valentine’s Day or have had suffered a heartbreak, this day is for you! If you have been scorned by a lover or have been betrayed in love, it’s the right time to take that revenge. However, please note that all this should be in the spirit of fun and not include violence of any sorts. You do not actually need to slap anyone in reality, but slap the relationship or negative feelings that you encountered. This day is also for all the singles who were feeling quite frustrated by the onslaught of mush and romance in the previous week.

Here are some of funny messages to send your friends/ex-lovers on Slap Day:

1. This the best excuse for if you slap someone in the face, just say ‘i didn’t slap him, I high five his face’

2. I hate two-faced people. It’s hard to decide which face to slap first.

3. Just hide on February 15, the slap day because you may get an answer on this day.

4. Stand in front of the mirror and look into your own eyes and slap yourself hard for hurting the one who loved you and trusted you beyond words.

5. Yesterday, someone asked me how to handle unwanted proposals during valentine’s week. I suggested A SLAP is the best choice

6. Slap Day means that you should slap all the relationships, feelings, emotions with the person who hurts you every day and doesn’t deserve you.

7. Karma takes too long. I’d rather slap you now.

Meanwhile, netizens took to Twitter to celebrate Slap Day by sharing hilarious memes. Take a look at some of the best ones:

15 February = Slap Day Are anyone Celebrating this one also??😀 pic.twitter.com/FeSkB35EQS — 🚩पंडित जी प्रयागराज वाले 🚩 (@PanditPrayagraj) February 15, 2021

Happy slap day Slap day bhi Happy hota hai 🚶‍♂️#GoodMorning pic.twitter.com/gJItD9aQJx — 𝗗𝗝 (@SidNaazLoversFC) February 15, 2021

Life is short just slap your friend whenever you want.#slapday — Ranjan Sharma🇮🇳 (@memeria_you) February 15, 2021

When you request to her for a kiss instead of slap on #slapday: She :– pic.twitter.com/pzuIh1AxZs — A T A U L💫🎭 (@itz_ataul) February 14, 2021

Here is the list of days in Anti-Valentine Week 2021:

February 15, 2021– Happy Slap Day 2021

February 16, 2021– Happy Kick Day 2021

February 17, 2021 – Happy Perfume Day 2021

February 18, 2021 – Happy Flirting Day 2021

February 20, 2021 – Happy Missing Day 2021

February 21, 2021 – Happy Breakup Day 2021