Home

Viral

Happy Women’s Day : Wishes, Quotes, Photos, Images, Messages, Greetings, SMS, Whatsapp And Facebook Status

Happy Women’s Day : Wishes, Quotes, Photos, Images, Messages, Greetings, SMS, Whatsapp And Facebook Status

On this International Women’s Day 2020, let’s celebrate the womanhood and make them feel extra special with these beautiful messages.

Behind every successful man, there is a woman – someone has rightly said that! This age-old saying highlights the major contribution of women towards society. Majority of us might actually agree with this saying as a woman is best defined as a symbol of positivity, determination, strong will-power, courage and lot more things. The International Women’s Day is celebrated every year on March 8. The day showcases a female’s contribution to building the society and making it a better place to live.

The day was only recognised by the United Nations in 1975, but ever since it has created a theme each year for the celebration. The theme for International Women’s Day 2023 is #EachforEqual, recognising all of the actions we can take as individuals to challenge stereotypes, fight prejudice and celebrate women’s achievements. Last year, the theme was #BalanceForBetter, which aimed to encourage gender balance in boardrooms, in the media and in wealth as a way for economies to thrive.

You may like to read

On this International Women’s Day, let’s celebrate the womanhood and make them feel extra special by sending them the best women’s day messages. Happy Women’s Day 2023!

Take a look at the messages on Women’s Day:

It’s Women’s day! Feel special and unique on the top of the world!

Women are always a source of inspiration for the family and society. Happy Women’s Day to you!

Women can do anything! Congratulations on International Women’s Day!

I treasure you close to my heart. Here are my best wishes to you on International Women’s Day 2020!

To the woman of my dream: you fill my days with happiness and my world with love!

You just smile and the world changes. Let the harmony and colours of spring shine in your life!

Be beautiful if you can, be wise if you want to, but to be respected – that is essential! Wishing you a very happy Women’s day 2020.

Just wanted to thank you from bottom of my heart for all things you do! Wishing you a day filled with goodness and warmth.

On the occasion of March 8, I wish you happiness, health, success and prosperity in the years ahead.

Don’t follow the crowd, because you won’t go further then crowd. Walk your way alone and you’ll find yourself in places no one has ever been before!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Festivals & Events News on India.com.