Home

Viral

#HappyBdayModiJi: West Bengal School Children Dress Up Like PM Modi to Extend Wishes| Watch

#HappyBdayModiJi: West Bengal School Children Dress Up Like PM Modi to Extend Wishes| Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 73 on Sunday. School children in Siliguri also extended their wishes in an eccentric way by dressing up like PM Modi and wearing his face mask.

Children dressed up like PM Modi in Siliguri to celebrate the 73rd birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(Photo Credit:ANI)

West Bengal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 73 on Sunday. Dignitaries like President Droupadi Murmu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other politicians extended their best wishes to him. Lauding him as the architect of new India, Home Minister Amit Shah said he has laid a strong foundation of a grand and self-reliant India on the basis of the country’s ancient heritage.

Trending Now

As the whole nation celebrates Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 73rd birthday today, school children in Siliguri also extended their wishes in an eccentric way by dressing up like PM Modi and wearing his face mask. Taking to X, news agency ANI wrote,”West Bengal: Children dressed up like PM Modi in Siliguri to celebrate the 73rd birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

You may like to read

West Bengal School Children Dress Up Like PM Modi to Extend Wishes| Watch

In commemoration of ‘Vishwakarma Jayanti’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a ‘PM Vishwakarma’ scheme today for the benefit of traditional artisans. The event will take place at the India International Convention and Expo Centre in Dwarka, New Delhi on Sunday at around 11 am, according to a press release from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES