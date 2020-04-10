Hapur: The deadly coronavirus could hit anyone, anytime and social distancing is the only thing we can do to protect ourselves from it and break the chain of the virus. However, a man in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur seems to have taken the advice extremely seriously and has built a ‘treehouse’ to keep himself in seclusion. Also Read - Here's Why Social Distancing is Crucial For Curbing Spread of Coronavirus

The man identified as Mukul Tyagi from the Asodha village built the treehouse which is made up of old and dried wood logs tied together to make a platform. Tyagi said that ever since coronavirus spread in the country, the only prevention is to maintain social distancing.

Hapur: Mukul Tyagi, an advocate has built a makeshift tree house in his village Asaura, as a retreat, during #CoronaLockdown. He says,"Doctors have said social distancing is the only way to contain this pandemic that is why I made up my mind to live in seclusion. I'm enjoying it" pic.twitter.com/NTNRyAHSug — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 10, 2020

“Keeping the rule of social distancing in mind, we decided to live in solitude. With help from my son, we cut the trees and joined the planks together,” he said.

Calling it a great experience, Mukul’s son too was excited for this project and said, “My father came up with the idea of building the treehouse. We used dried trees and cut them in order to make the planks and then we tied those planks together. It was a great experience building the treehouse.”

“Living here we feel close to nature and the environment is also very clean here. I am enjoying my experience of living in the wild,” he added.

When it comes to the eating arrangements, he said that the food comes from home.

As many as 49 people tested positive for coronavirus infection in Uttar Pradesh in the past 24-hours taking the total number of cases in the state to 410.