Chandigarh: Residents of Chandigarh on Saturday created a Guinness World Record for the largest human image of a waving national flag, at city's sector 16 stadium. According to Swapnil Dangarikar, Guinness World Record Official Adjudicator, breaking the earlier record of UAE, the new record was created here when 5885 people gathered to achieve the feat.

Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi was also present at the stadium to witness the historic moment.

Watch The Video HERE: Also Read - Smriti Irani Rides Scooter to Work After Tiranga Yatra, Ekta Kapoor Reacts to Video | Watch

#WATCH | Guinness World Record for the largest human image of a waving national flag achieved by Chandigarh University and NID Foundation at Chandigarh today. Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi was also present here on the occasion. pic.twitter.com/6jRgnsi5um — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2022

The event was held amid loud chants and cheers from the gathering at the cricket stadium in Chandigarh on Saturday.

Organised by the NID Foundation and Chandigarh University, the event will be attended by Administrator, Chandigarh UT, Banwarilal Purohit, Union Minister of State for External Affairs, and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi, NID Chief Patron and Chandigarh University Chancellor S Satnam Singh Sandhu and other top officials of the UT administration.

Har Ghar Tiranga’ is a campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India’s independence.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of India’s people, culture and achievements.

The programme envisages inspiring Indians everywhere to hoist the national flag at their homes. The aim of the programme is to make the relationship with the national flag a more personal one rather than just keeping it formal or institutional.