Home

Viral

Harassed By Loan Shark, Man Forced To Put His ‘Son On Sale’ In Aligarh

Harassed By Loan Shark, Man Forced To Put His ‘Son On Sale’ In Aligarh

Rajkumar, an e-rickshaw driver from Aligarh was allegedly harassed by his moneylender after which he had to sit at a roadways bus stand with his son, daughter and wife.

Harassed By Loan Shark, Man Forced To Put His 'Son On Sale' In Aligarh

Aligarh: A 45-year-old man tried to ‘sell’ his minor son in a busy street by putting up a banner that read, ‘My son on sale’. The incident took place at the Roadways bus stand in Aligarh where a father was sitting along with his family with a board around his neck. The board read, “My son is for sale, I want to sell him.” There are reports that the father was selling his kid for Rs 6 to Rs 8 lakh.

Trending Now

Rajkumar, an e-rickshaw driver from Aligarh was allegedly harassed by his moneylender after which he had to sit at a roadways bus stand with his son, daughter and wife. According to a TOI report, Rajkimar had borrowed Rs. 50,000 from a man named Chandrapal Singh to buy property. However, later the moneylender manipulated him and turned him into a borrower due to which Rajkumar lost both his money and the property.

You may like to read

“The moneylender often harassed and humiliated me in front of my kids. He even threw me and my family out of the house. My e-rickshaw, the only means of supporting my family, had been taken away. I’ve been visiting the local police station for days for justice, but no FIR was registered,” Rajkumar claimed.

Rajkmur also claimed that he had already paid Rs 6,000 back to the moneylender and was trying his best to pay the rest, the publication reported.

In #UttarPradesh‘s #Aligarh, a man reeling under debt and being allegedly harassed by his lenders sat with his family at a prominent crossing with placard hanging around his neck that read “My son is up for sale. I want to sell my son”. pic.twitter.com/SFcari4iio — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) October 28, 2023

Aligarh Police took to its official social media account and said, “Had borrowed 50 thousand rupees from his relative, there was a dispute among themselves regarding not returning the money, yesterday the matter was resolved with the consent of both the parties. The byte of the area officer in this regard.”

Meanwhile, taking to X, Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav criticized the government in UP and said, “This is the ‘amrit kaal’ of BJP when a father is forced to sell his son. Before this picture spreads across the world and tarnishes the image of the state and the country in the entire world, someone should wake up the government.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.