Indian Fans Blast Hardik Pandya For ‘Chahal Move’ As India Lose 2nd T20I VS West Indies

Team India seemed poised for a series-leveling victory as West Indies required only 23 runs from the last 24 balls. However, a perplexing decision by Captain Hardik Pandya resulted in the visitors losing the game by two wickets.

Updated: August 7, 2023 11:01 AM IST

By Joy Pillai | Edited by Joy Pillai

hardik pandya 1
Fans Blast Hardik Pandya For Bizarre 'Chahal Move'. Photo: Twitter

Hardik Pandya Got Trolled Over His Decision: The Indian skipper, Hardik Pandya, is facing heavy criticism from fans as the ‘Men in Blue’ lost the second T20I of the five-match series to West Indies in Guyana, putting them at 0-2 in the series.

Team India seemed poised for a series-levelling victory as West Indies required only 23 runs from the last 24 balls. However, a perplexing decision by Captain Hardik Pandya resulted in the visitors losing the game by two wickets.


After a span of 12 years, India witnessed consecutive losses in two international matches against West Indies. Before today’s victory, West Indies had never secured back-to-back T20 wins against India in the past 7 years.

West Indies needed 24 runs to make it 2-0 with 4 overs left and 2 wickets remaining. However, India still remained favorites to win the match as they had another over of Yuzvendra Chahal, who was in terrific form.

Mukesh took charge of the 17th over, and it was anticipated that Chahal would conclude his spell in the 18th over. However, Hardik’s unexpected decision surprised and shocked everyone.

He gave the ball to Arshdeep Singh and then back to Mukesh. Akeal Hosein, a strong hitter, managed a boundary against both pacers, while Alzarri Joseph struck a six off Mukesh. This sequence allowed West Indies to secure a two-wicket triumph.

With this triumph, West Indies went 2-0 up in the series with the third T20I also to be played in Guyana on August 8.

Meanwhile, Indian cricket fans were not happy with Hardik Pandya’s captaincy and decision-making skills, especially not bowling out Chahal and not utilizing Axar Patel at all. They took to social media and blasted Pandya for this decisions.

