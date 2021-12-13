Viral News: Actor-model Harnaaz Sandhu made history on Monday as she was crowned Miss Universe 2021. The 21-year-old from Chandigarh won the international beauty pageant held in Eilat, Israel, by edging out Paraguay’s Nadia Ferreira and South Africa’s Lalela Mswane. Only two Indians before Sandhu have won the title of Miss Universe – actors Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000.Also Read - Naaz Hai Harnaaz Sandhu Pe: Twitter Applauds Harnaaz Sandhu For Bringing Back Miss Universe Title After 21 Years

After the news of Harnaaz Sandhu’s win broke on the internet, people were overjoyed and congratulated her for the historic victory. Politicians, sportspersons and Bollywood celebrities also took to Twitter to laud her for bringing the crown back to India. Ex-CM of Punjab Capt Amarinder Singh wrote, ”Congratulations to Harnaaz Sandhu on being crowned as #MissUniverse2021. Once again a daughter of India makes the nation proud. Best wishes for all your future endeavours beta!” Also Read - 'Waited 21 Long Years': Lara Dutta, Priyanka Chopra Congratulate Harnaaz Sandhu, The Miss Universe 2021

Congratulations to Harnaaz Sandhu on being crowned as #MissUniverse2021. Once again a daughter of India makes the nation proud. Best wishes for all your future endeavours beta! pic.twitter.com/RH8CWNKbdT — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) December 13, 2021

Also Read - Watch Harnaaz Sandhu's Reaction After Being Crowned Miss Universe 2021- That Winning Moment!

Randeep Singh Surjewala wrote, ”Congratulations to our Chandigarh girl @HarnaazKaur. Kudos to the resilience & determination of our girls. More power to you.”

Congratulations to our Chandigarh girl @HarnaazKaur 💐 Kudos to the resilience & determination of our girls. More power to you. Keep shining!#HarnaazSandhu #MissUniverse2021 pic.twitter.com/0hDBFCWS7v — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) December 13, 2021

India's daughter makes us proud, yet again! Hearty congratulations to #HarnaazSandhu for winning the #MissUniverse2021 crown, and bringing glory to our nation.#LadkiHoonLadSaktiHoon pic.twitter.com/NqLHBAO7gy — Congress (@INCIndia) December 13, 2021

Here are the other reactions:

Congratulations #HarnaazSandhu and everyone in your family and friends.. after 21 yrs crown in back with India.. proud of you.. God bless #MissUniverse2021 #chandigarhdikudi 👏👏👏👏👏 https://t.co/2kQR45ZInN — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 13, 2021

Congratulations to India's Harnaaz Sandhu, the new Miss Universe 2021.#MissUniverse2021 #MissUniverseIndia — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) December 13, 2021

Industrialist Anand Mahindra also praised Harnaaz Sandhu and wrote, “No better way to start the week than by hearing this.” No better way to start the week than by hearing this… #MissUniverse #MissUniverse2021 #HarnaazSandhu #india

pic.twitter.com/moyhkhTudW — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 13, 2021 Sandhu’s final statement at the pageant was about the pressures that young people face across societies today. She said: “The biggest pressure the youth of today is facing is to believe in themselves, to know that you are unique and that’s what makes you beautiful. Stop comparing yourselves with others and let’s talk about more important things that’s happening worldwide.

“This is what you need to understand. Come out, speak for yourselves because you are the leader of your life, you are the voice of your own. I believed in myself and that’s why I am standing here today.”

Sandhu, whose mother is a gynaecologist, has a number of pageant titles to her name, such as Times Fresh Face Miss Chandigarh 2017, Miss Max Emerging Star India 2018 and Femina Miss India Punjab 2019. She has also starred in Punjabi films like ‘Yaara Diyan Poo Baran’ and ‘Bai Ji Kuttange’.

(With IANS inputs)