New Delhi: Renowned author JK Rowling, best known for her Harry Potter books, is currently facing social media backlash after she was accused of making ‘anti-trans comments’ on Twitter. It all started after the author criticized an opinion piece that had used “people who menstruate” in the headline instead of women. Also Read - JK Rowling Unveils 'The Ickabog', Her First Non-Harry Potter Children's Book; Publishes 5 Chapters Online For Free

Tagging the article published in Devex, she raised objections to how the headline was worded and wrote on Twitter, ”People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?” Rowling tweeted.





‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud? Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate https://t.co/cVpZxG7gaA — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

However, people took her class saying that women are not the only people who menstruate, highlighting a lot of transgenders have periods too.

Many also said that her tweet disregarded trans-woman and those who identify as non-binary but also attempted to define a woman as a person who has a menstrual period.

In another tweet, she wrote: “If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth.”

Many accused her of being “transphobe”, and said that they felt hurt by her statements:

You have power and influence. Why would you do this? What does it achieve? Do you feel like more of a woman when you punch down? Are you threatened? Some trans men menstruate. Why does that affect you? Why do you want to police that? — Mary Lambert (@marylambertsing) June 6, 2020

Dear JK Rowling, U just defined "Sex" as the experience one has by their reality. Therefore, how do U not understand #Trans people are saying that's EXACTLY How they also Define their "Sex" / "gender- identity". It's not for you or anyone else to define someone else's experience https://t.co/TVW5EP7Pk8 — DanielNewmaη 404-737-1636 (@DanielNewman) June 7, 2020

Hey JK as you claim to support trans rights and this is a historical moment where we are globally discussing the impact of white supremacy on Black People, please share some of your $650million mega wealth with this charity. https://t.co/3WoGduRuSE — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) June 7, 2020

It’s appalling to watch @jk_rowling say something about female biology that several years ago would have been uncontroversial, a given, an obvious – and is now not only seen as hate-filled but has led to her receiving thousands of abusive, threatening & misogynistic tweets. — Dr. Jessica Taylor (@DrJessTaylor) June 8, 2020

If you want to direct your rightful anger over JK Rowling's latest anti-trans comments into something positive, support orgs that help Black trans people like @MPJInstitute, @blacktransusa, @TransJusticeFP, @Genderintell and @ukblackpride — GLAAD (@glaad) June 7, 2020

I know you know this because you have been told over and over and over again, but transgender men can menstruate. Non-binary people menstruate. I, a 37-year old woman with a uterus, have not menstruated in a decade. Women are not defined by their periods. — Aleen 🚀 (@Aleen) June 6, 2020

Hello, @jk_rowling. I’d like to take this opportunity to clarify, from personal experience, that same sex relationships do exist. As do my trans brothers, sisters and trans family. Here’s the funny thing about coexisting, the presence of one doesn’t negate another. pic.twitter.com/RmAhlbSH4B — Phil Clifton (@philclifton) June 8, 2020

After the backlash, she posted an additional series of tweets, trying to defend her previous statement. She claimed that she respects “every trans person’s right to live any way that feels authentic and comfortable to them”.

