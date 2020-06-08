New Delhi: Renowned author JK Rowling, best known for her Harry Potter books, is currently facing social media backlash after she was accused of making ‘anti-trans comments’ on Twitter. It all started after the author criticized an opinion piece that had used “people who menstruate” in the headline instead of women. Also Read - JK Rowling Unveils 'The Ickabog', Her First Non-Harry Potter Children's Book; Publishes 5 Chapters Online For Free
Tagging the article published in Devex, she raised objections to how the headline was worded and wrote on Twitter, ”People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?” Rowling tweeted.
However, people took her class saying that women are not the only people who menstruate, highlighting a lot of transgenders have periods too.
Many also said that her tweet disregarded trans-woman and those who identify as non-binary but also attempted to define a woman as a person who has a menstrual period.
In another tweet, she wrote: “If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth.”
Many accused her of being “transphobe”, and said that they felt hurt by her statements:
After the backlash, she posted an additional series of tweets, trying to defend her previous statement. She claimed that she respects “every trans person’s right to live any way that feels authentic and comfortable to them”.