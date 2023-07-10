Home

Harry Potter Characters As Sabyasachi Models Will Take You To Hogwarts

AI generated images of Harry Potter characters in desi look did perfect justice to Harry, Hermione, Ginny, Hagrid, and even Voldemort. Fans are left amazed with Manoj Omre, an Instagram user’s imagination.

Instagram user raised eye-brows showcasing Harry Potter characters in a desi avatar.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) continues to amaze and captivate netizens with its impeccable art, pushing the boundaries of creativity. Blurring the lines between reality and fantasy, the latest feat of AI technology involves the photorealistic image series of the iconic world of Hollywood film Harry Potter, even after decades since its release. Leaving nothing untouched, an Instagram user has recently raised eye-brows with his art showcasing Harry Potter characters in a desi avatar. Donned in ethnics designed by ace fashion designer Sabyasachi, the user envisioned multiple stars from JK Rowling’s fantasy universe. The fictional images, created using AI tool Midjourney, reimagined how Hermione Granger, Severus Snape, Rubeus Hagrid, Sirius Black, Voldemort, Dumbledore, and Dobby would look in Sabyasachi’s signature style.

Captivating Instagram post

As viewers continue to whizz at the AI-generated images of Harry Potter characters, the post sparks endless speculation about the potential for a Bollywood edition. All the famous wizards and witches were adorned in traditional Indian wear with intrinsic embroidery and threadwork. With the female characters slaying in lehenga, saree and statement jewellery, men stunned netizens in Sherwanis. The post read, “What if in some universe J.K. in J.K. Rowling stands for Just Kidding.”

Elaborating a few, AI-generated artwork truly captured eyeballs with Harry Potter in an exquisite sherwani with elegant detailing and embroidery. Hermione Granger’s ensemble looked graceful in a lehenga adorned with delicate patterns, showcasing her intellect and dignity. Her matching jewellery was cherry on the cake. Ginny Weasley, radiated charm and confidence, in a glorious ensemble that reflected her fiery spirit. Even the dark and ominous Voldemort was alluring fans in a dark robe that accentuated his intimidating presence.

Fans Reactions

The Instagram post has captivated fans of both the Harry Potter series and Sabyasachi’s iconic designs. In a blink of an eye, the post has become a viral sensation. Many praised how perfect the characters’ attire looked with the overarching theme, while others couldn’t help but imagine the cast’s appearance in a Bollywood edition. Since the AI generated images surfaced online, the post garnered over 1,665 likes. Fans chimed in to share their views over the beloved series characters’ royal look.

One user wrote, “Sirius Black got some serious swag.” “Harry Ratan Dhan Payo,” Another comment jibed. A comment read, “Why is Hagrid giving Pritam vibes?” A fan mesmerised over Emma Watson’s beauty commented, “Emma Watson looks soo beautiful in this outfit.” “Bhai snape looks so gooooddd,” a commenter praised.

What are your views on this?

