After members of Dumbledore's Army including Hermoine Granger (Emma Watson), Ginny Weasley (Bonnie Wright) and Luna Lovegood (Evanna Lynch) joined Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) to close in on British author JK Rowling and voice support for the transgender community, fans have been wondering where their favourite Ron Weasely aka Rupert Grint was. One to remain out of the public eye, if he can help it, Grint too has come forward to reject Rowling's alleged anti-trans tweets that stirred a huge controversy on Twitter right at the onset of the Pride month.

Sharing his sentiments on the issue, Grint told The Times, "Trans women are women. Trans men are men. We should all be entitled to live with love and without judgment. I firmly stand with the trans community and echo the sentiments expressed by many of my peers." His "peers" apart from Radcliffe, Watson, Wright and Lynch, who spoke against the celebrity writer included Chris Rankin who essayed the role of Percy Weasley in the Harry Potter movies, Eddie Redmayne who starred as the lead in the Fantastic Beasts franchise, Noma Dumezweni who has played Hermione in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and the production house Warner Bros itself.

JK Rowling's tweet that didn't go down well with many, read, "If sex isn't real, there's no same-sex attraction. If sex isn't real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn't hate to speak the truth . The idea that women like me, who've been empathetic to trans people for decades, feeling kinship because they're vulnerable in the same way as women – ie, to male violence – 'hate' trans people because they think sex is real and has lived consequences – is a nonsense. I respect every trans person's right to live any way that feels authentic and comfortable to them. I'd march with you if you were discriminated against on the basis of being trans. At the same time, my life has been shaped by being female. I do not believe it's hateful to say so (sic)."

After Dan stood up for the community and others followed suite, the Harry Potter fans couldn’t help but be left overjoyed with the stand of their favourites since Rowling broke millions of fans’ hearts with her anti-trans tweets and her arguement that discussion of gender identity invalidates biological sex, which many claimed had irreparably damaged their love for the Harry Potter series.