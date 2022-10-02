New Delhi: Harsh Goenka, an industrialist, is quite active on Twitter, where he is known for sharing a variety of content that often goes viral. He never stops surprising his social media fans by sharing fascinating facts. Goenka recently discussed the advantages of working from an office in one of his posts. His posts often have an underlying message or lesson for his more than 1 million Twitter followers. In a tweet he shared on September 29, Goenka shared the benefits of working from the office.Also Read - Women Design Rangolis Similar To Their Saree & Dupatta Patterns, Harsh Goenka Loves It | Watch

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced all workplaces to close and employees to work from home (WFH). But now things getting back on track, offices are now reopening and employees are returning to their pre-pandemic routine. However, everyone must be missing their work-from-home days. Also Read - This Innovative Wedding Card That Looks Like a Pack of Tablets Has Impressed Harsh Goenka | Check It Out

In a tweet shared on Thursday (September 29), Goenka used two pie charts to illustrate how much time an employee spends working and engaging in other activities both at the workplace and at home. Also Read - Don't Need Great English, Money: Harsh Goenka Praises Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma For Biggest IPO In India's History

The first pie chart, which illustrates the case of working from home, depicts work as the only activity. The other pie chart depicts a worker engaging in other activities, such as taking breaks, assisting others with their job, and mingling with coworkers. In the first pie chart – which shows the scenario of working from home – work is depicted as the only thing. The other pie chart shows an employee involved in other activities such as taking breaks, helping others in their work, and socialising in the office. “Here is a reason why you should work from office 😀😀😀!,” Goenka wrote in the tweet.

See Harsh Goenka Tweet Below:

Here is a reason why you should work from office 😀😀😀! pic.twitter.com/rMcjD9ahl8 — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) September 29, 2022

Netizens have also commented about the actual benefits of working from home or from the office. “well, you are missing one important element in working from office. Which is help building the company culture and core values which are more inculcated while being in person. Bonding with employer beyond salary, title etc is what comes when you are in person,”commented a Twitter user.

“Working from home really helps a lot many times, especially in Audit season,” said another tweet. “Family don’t consider your work as work when you start working from home,” reads another tweet. Till now, the post has received over 4,500 likes and more than 500 retweets.