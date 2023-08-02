Home

Viral

‘Backpain Healing Championship’: Harsh Goenka Shares Video of Funny ‘Beach Sport’, Internet Suggests Names

‘Backpain Healing Championship’: Harsh Goenka Shares Video of Funny ‘Beach Sport’, Internet Suggests Names

Viral Video: Since being shared the clip has accumulated over 6.2 lakh views and also received more than 1,600 likes.

Harsh Goenka shared the video on Twitter. | Photo: @HarshGoenka

The Funny Video Has Gone Viral Like A Wildfire: Industrialist Harsh Goenka, who is very active on social media, often shares motivational and interesting posts to keep his followers entertained. Yesterday, the tech-savvy businessman treated his followers with a unique beach sport that some people might have originated for fun. Goenka also asked netizens to suggest a name for the funny beach sport. And yes, his post has gone viral on the internet like wildfire.

Trending Now

Watch The Video Show?

The intriguing video showcases some beach lovers playing volleyball but in an unusual way. They can be seen playing beach volleyball with their hips. One person passes the ball to another person by hitting it with his hips, taking care that the ball doesn’t touch the ground. The funny sport is so interesting to watch that people at the beach started recording these men.

Watch The Funny ‘Beach Sport’ Video Here

Suggest a name for this sport… pic.twitter.com/s9HEJlknWv — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) August 1, 2023

Harsh Goenka shared the clip with the caption, “Suggest a name for this sport…”

Since being shared the clip has accumulated over 6.2 lakh views and also received more than 1,600 likes. The video also prompted Twitter users to share their thoughts in the comments section. Most of the Twitteraties suggest interesting names for the unique sports, while others just snatch the opportunity and joked around.

Here Are Some Interesting Comments

“Hip-hop,” a twitter user suggested a name for the sport, the industrialist also liked the name and replied ‘good one’.

“BEACH BUMMING,” commented the second user.

“Bumball,” suggested the third user.

“Bumpy bowls,” joked a user.

“Backpain Healing championship,” joked another user.

“Hip-Hip hurrey,” a user played with words.

Recently, Goenka shared a video showcasing India’s splendid beauty, which has left users mesmerized. With a rich culture and heritage and myriad natural attractions, India is among the most popular tourist destinations in the world. From hills and mountains to deserts and beaches, the country is known for its diverse terrain.

Goenka shared the video with the caption, ”Incredible.”

So, what are your thoughts about the funny sport?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES