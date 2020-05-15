Bhopal: Considering the rise in COVID-19 cases and lockdown restrictions, a Muslim cemetery, in one of the worst-affected areas of Bhopal city, has arranged for at least 10 ready-to-use graves for speedy burials. Also Read - Except Bhopal, Indore And Ujjain, Liquor Shops to Reopen in 49 Districts of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday

Madhya Pradesh’s capital city has recorded 900 cases of novel coronavirus so far, of which 35 patients have succumbed to the infection. Jhada Kabristan is located in Jahangirabad area, one of the worst affected areas of the city, with over 220 COVID-19 cases detected in the locality.

“We have got at least 10 graves ready at Jhada Kabristan because bodies from all city hospitals are brought here. We don’t even know if the deceased are COVID-19 positive or not,” said Rehan Golden, the chairman of the cemetery’s management committee.

When asked why these graves were kept ready, he said, “Digging a grave can take about four to five hours. Under the present circumstances, we can’t keep people waiting for a burial for five hours, especially when the authorities are not allowing bodies of suspected patients to be taken home for mourning.”

The graveyard has received 38 bodies from different hospitals of the city since April 6, he added.

If a grave is ready, it will only take half an hour to perform the burial rituals, he said, adding that on May 5 the cemetery had received six bodies at the same time.

According to health officials, of the 900 COVID-19 cases reported in Bhopal, 25 percent were from Jahangibad locality alone.