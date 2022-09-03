New Delhi: Looking for a new job is a balancing act for many. Some people change roles for a shorter commute or better salary, others want health insurance or flexible schedules, and still others are looking to work in a new or different industry with less working hours. With growing demand for less working hours and days in recent times, there are many who bat for hustle culture. There are some who believe long working hours are the key to success. CEOs and top bosses, who suggest long and rigid working long hours, have often faced flak for promoting toxic work culture.Also Read - 'Work 18-Hours-A-Day' Remark: Bombay Shaving Company CEO Apologises; Makes 'Last Post' On LinkedIn

Days after Bombay Shaving Company CEO Shantanu Deshpande was heavily criticised for his ‘work 18 hours’ a day post on LinkedIn, another top boss is now being called out for promoting hustle culture. Harsimarbir Singh, co-founder of Pristyn Care, had posted “interesting interview hacks” to filter people applying for a job in his company.

Singh’s post on LinkedIn, which has now been deleted, triggered a large section of people on social media who accused him of promoting toxic work culture. In his post, Singh listed out seven points his company used as part of ‘Special Driven people with the right attitude’. It included making job seekers wait for 6 to 8 hours in office (to test their patience), did in-person interviews at 9 pm (long working hours), scheduled telephonic interviews (first round) at 11 pm (late workers) and others.

Don’t apply to work in such companies if you have even an iota of self-respect. pic.twitter.com/l9AoBZkVGq — The Educated Moron (@EducatedMoron) September 1, 2022

me waiting by the phone at 11pm on a Saturday night expecting a call from Harsimarbir Singh. pic.twitter.com/TYWhsZqsoB — zed’s dead, baby (@ayezakh) September 2, 2022

Avoid working under Harsimarbir Singh at all costs. He is no less than a plague who will ruin your life in a matter of days. Pro tip – Stop using LinkedIn as your daily career logbook. pic.twitter.com/7arlI0ulpe — Sarsij Nayanam (@sarsij) September 2, 2022