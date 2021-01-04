Aliens have always been a source of curiosity and fascination for humans and every once in a while, new theories and revelations come to light. Now, a Harvard professor has claimed that alien garbage visited our solar system back in 2017, and that more is on its way! Also Read - Aliens Exist & They Are Secretly in Touch With Israel & America, Claims Ex-Israeli Space Chief; Says Donald Trump Knows About It

In his upcoming book, “Extraterrestrial: The First Sign of Intelligent Life Beyond Earth”, Avi Loeb claims that an object that recently wandered into our solar system wasn’t just another space rock, but in fact a form of alien technology.

Notably, this unknown space object was dubbed Oumuamua, which translates roughly from Hawaiian as ‘scout’. According to New York Post, this particular object traveled toward our solar system from the direction of Vega, a nearby star 25 light-years away, and intercepted our solar system’s orbital plane on Sept. 6, 2017. Initially, scientists thought it was an ordinary comet, but Loeb opened his mind to another possibility.

“What would happen if a caveman saw a cellphone? He’s seen rocks all his life, and he would have thought it was just a shiny rock. Some people do not want to discuss the possibility that there are other civilizations out there. They believe we are special and unique. I think it’s a prejudice that should be abandoned,” said Loeb, Daily Star reports.

Loeb looked at the space rock from other angles and found a number of unusual properties about the object including ‘Oumuamua’s dimensions. More so, it was unusually bright, and was at least ‘ten times more reflective than typical solar system [stony] asteroids or comets’.

“This would make Oumuamua’s geometry more extreme by at least a few times in aspect ratio – or its width to its height – than the most extreme asteroids or comets that we have ever seen,” Loeb explains in his book.