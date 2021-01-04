In his upcoming book, “Extraterrestrial: The First Sign of Intelligent Life Beyond Earth”, Avi Loeb claims that an object that recently wandered into our solar system wasn’t just another space rock, but in fact a form of alien technology.
Notably, this unknown space object was dubbed Oumuamua, which translates roughly from Hawaiian as ‘scout’. According to New York Post, this particular object traveled toward our solar system from the direction of Vega, a nearby star 25 light-years away, and intercepted our solar system’s orbital plane on Sept. 6, 2017. Initially, scientists thought it was an ordinary comet, but Loeb opened his mind to another possibility.
“What would happen if a caveman saw a cellphone? He’s seen rocks all his life, and he would have thought it was just a shiny rock. Some people do not want to discuss the possibility that there are other civilizations out there. They believe we are special and unique. I think it’s a prejudice that should be abandoned,” said Loeb, Daily Star reports.
Loeb looked at the space rock from other angles and found a number of unusual properties about the object including ‘Oumuamua’s dimensions. More so, it was unusually bright, and was at least ‘ten times more reflective than typical solar system [stony] asteroids or comets’.
“This would make Oumuamua’s geometry more extreme by at least a few times in aspect ratio – or its width to its height – than the most extreme asteroids or comets that we have ever seen,” Loeb explains in his book.
These anomalies made Loeb speculate that it could be ‘space junk’ that had once served as a space navigation buoy used by a civilisation long ago.”The only way to look for [alien civilizations] is to look for their trash, like investigative journalists who look through celebrities’ trash,” Loeb says.
Loeb strongly believes that there could be alien life out there in the universe, and he says that humans are not the only conscious species in the cosmos. Recently, former Israel space chief also claimed that aliens are real. Haim Eshed, who headed Israel’s space security programme for nearly 30 years, further added that aliens are secretly in touch with America and Israel, however, they are keeping their existence quiet because ‘humanity isn’t ready’.