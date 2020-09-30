In a scary incident, a boy in Haryana’s Mahendragarh town saved his 70-year-old grandmother after she was attacked by a stray bull. Also Read - Oh My God! Man Cuts Palm Tree With a Chainsaw While Sitting On It, Nail-Biting Video Goes Viral | Watch

The incident happened on Sunday when a 70-year old woman named Angoori Devi was out on a morning walk outside her home in Mahendragarh. All of a sudden, a stray bull standing at the side of the road attacks her and pushes her hard to the ground. Her grandson Jatin who witnessed the attack runs to save her but is himself knocked down by the angry animal.

However, he still struggles to fight back and manages to pick up his grandmother. As they try to escape, the bull charges at them again and throws them both back through the air. Meanwhile, other neighbours rush to the streets with sticks to chase away the bull while both of them lay injured on the road.

Watch the video here:

After the scary incident, both Jatin and his grandmother were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries. The elderly woman has fractured her hand and a rod has been inserted into her arm following an operation.

The viral video has amassed a lot of reactions from people who have hailed the boy’s courage and hoped a speedy recovery for both of them:

