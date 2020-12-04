The farmer protests against the contentious farm laws has entered the 9th day as talks with the central government have failed to end the standoff. Meanwhile, people across the country have lent their support to the agitating farmers and standing in solidarity with them. Also Read - Everyone Wants to Learn Punjabi After Diljit vs Kangana Fight on Twitter, Here Are All Translations

One such person is a a youth from Karnal who drove to his wedding venue on a tractor instead of a fancy car in order to support the farmers of his state who are fighting for their rights. Notably, Sumit Dhull, a resident of Sector 6 Karnal ditched his decorated Mercedes back at home and took out a tractor and drove it to his wedding venue. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Reacts to DSGMC's Legal Notice, Says 'Mujhe Mahaan Bana Ke Dum Lege'

“I belong to a farmer family and I stand by the farmers who are protesting against the Acts. So I’ve chosen a tractor instead of a Mercedes,” Dhull told The Tribune. Also Read - Her Tweets Portray Farmers as Anti-national: Akali Dal Sends Legal Notice to Kangana, Seeks Unconditional Apology

Haryana: Groom in Karnal leaves his luxury car behind & rides a tractor to his wedding venue to show support to farmers' protest. “We might be moving to city but our roots are farming. Farmers should be priority. We want to send message that farmers have public support,” he says pic.twitter.com/KUgJkLleAy — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2020

Speaking to news agency ANI, Dhull said, “We might be moving to city but our roots are farming. Farmers should be our priority. We want to send message that farmers have public support.”

When asked about the unique gesture, his maternal uncle Surinder Narwal said even though all arrangements were made for Sumit to reach the ‘baarat’ in a decorated car, he opted for a tractor instead. He reiterated saying that it is his little attempt to show solidarity with the farmers. Not only that, post the wedding, both Dhull and his wife would also go to the protest site to extend support to farmers.

Meanwhile, talks between protesting farmer unions and the government remained inconclusive on Thursday as the protesters refused to budge on their demands. Another round of talks is scheduled for Saturday. Thousands of farmers have stayed put at various Delhi border points protesting against the new farm laws, which they fear will dismantle the minimum support price system and corporatise farming.