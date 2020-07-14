Rohtak: Hard work and dedication always pays off and a shining example of is it a girl from Rohtak who has scored exceptionally well, despite difficult circumstances. Pooja Rani, whose father is a migrant worker from Madhya Pradesh, has scored 80.4% marks in Class X examinations of the Haryana Board of School Education. Also Read - CBSE Class XII Results: Meet Topper Divyanshi Jain From Lucknow Who Scores 600 Out Of 600

According to The Times of India, Pooja lives with her parents and three sisters in a 10×10 tin shed on a footpath of an upscale Rohtak colony. Her mother, meanwhile works as a part-time cleaner in many houses to support the education of her 4 daughters.

“Five years ago, I started my education from ‘Gandhi school’ – then an informal school under a streetlight – where scores of children of migrant labourers get an education,” an elated Pooja said, adding that her parents are on the top of the world with joy.

As for her future plans, Pooja hopes to become a teacher so that she can teach children like her, from families of migrant workers.

Union Human Resource Development Minister, Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank too praised her and tweeted, “Pooja Rani, daughter of a migrant worker, scored 80.4% marks in Class X exams of HBSE. Living in a 10×10 tin shed on a footpath with her family, the girl has proved that nothing is impossible. Pooja, you are an inspiration for all of us!”