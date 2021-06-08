Panipat: In a case that has sent shock-waves through Haryana’s Panipat, a tuition teacher allegedly eloped with a Class XI student. The incident happened last week when the private school teacher went missing with the 17-year-old boy under suspicious circumstances. Soon after, his parents filed a complaint against her and told the police that the woman had been giving tuitions to their son for the past two to three months. When the school was closed during the lockdown, she used to teach him for around four hours daily at her home. Also Read - Molested, Humiliated: Students of a Chennai School Accuse Teacher of Sexual Harassment

According to a News 18 report, at around 2pm on May 29, their 17-year-old son went to his teacher’s house located in Desraj colony. Notably, the woman, who is in her late 20s, was living in her maternal home with her parents. In the evening when he didn’t return, his parents got suspicious and feared for his safety. They approached the teacher’s family members who initially were reluctant to say anything, but after a while, the teacher’s father told the boy’s parents about her disappearance.

The police has now registered a case of kidnapping against the accused teacher, while the search for both of them is on. Meanwhile, both their mobile phones have been switched off since their disappearance. So far, no clue has been found regarding their whereabouts. More so, neither the teacher nor the student, took any valuables from their house. The teacher had only one gold ring in her hand.

Investigating officer Rana Pratap said that the cops are trying to trace the mobile location of both the teacher and the student and added that further action will be taken as soon as some information is received in the case.

In a similar teacher-student story, a tuition teacher married her 13-year-old student to overcome ‘Manglik dosha’ in her ‘kundli’ (birth chart) in Punjab’s Jalandhar. The woman told police officials that her family was worried as she was not getting married due to a ‘Manglik dosha’.