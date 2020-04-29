As the frontline workers in India report on duty daily and work overtime amid the COVID-19 pandemic despite the shortage of Personal Protective Equipment kits, 28-year-old Nikita Kaul Dhoundiyal left the Haryana Police overwhelmed with her virtuous donation. The Pulwama martyr’s wife distributed 1000 kits among the Haryana Police which included some masks, gloves, goggles and other protective gear to aid in combating the COVID-19 pandemic. Also Read - Communal Unity Wins This Ramadan: Hindu Family Arranges Iftar For Muslim Boy Stranded in Assam Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Married an year before the attack took place, Nikita lost her husband, Major Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal, during a gun battle with Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama in February last year. Vibhuti was a resident of Dehradun. Touched by her gesture, the Faridabad Police took to their Twitter account to pen their gratitude. The tweet read, “@Nitikakaul Dhaundiyal Wife of Pulwama martyr Major Vibhuti Dhaundiyal, Provided the 1000 PPE kits to @FBDPolice We heartily thanks her. We are also thankful to @Anubhuti009 @ManMundra (sic).” Also Read - ‘Contacting Other States on MHA Order, Will Let You Know Soon, Till Then Stay Home,’ Kejriwal Tells Migrants

Nikita also received appreciation for her effort from Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. He tweeted, “देश पर प्राण न्यौछावर करने वाले शहीद मेजर विभूति शंकर जी की पत्नी @Nitikakaul जी ने कोरोना से जंग लड़ रहे @police_haryana के जवानों के लिए 1000 सुरक्षा किट (मास्क, चश्मे, ग्लव्स) प्रदान किये हैं जिसके लिए मैं आभार प्रकट करता हूँ। आपका यह योगदान बहुमूल्य है। (Wife of Shaheed Major Vibhuti Shankar who laid down his life for the country, @Nitikakaul Ji has provided 1000 security kits (masks, goggles, gloves) for the soldiers @police_haryana fighting the war with Corona. For this, I thank her. Your contribution is valuable. #IndiaFightsCorona (sic).”

