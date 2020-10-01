A lot of misinformation and fake news has flooded social media ever since coronavirus hit India. Not all that we read on the internet is true and it’s always better to check the facts before believing them. Also Read - Fact Check: Students to Be Rewarded With Rs 1 Lakh Scholarship Through National Scholarship Exam? Here's The Truth

Now, a post claiming that that the Modi Government has withdrawn its earlier order to suspend dearness allowance hike, is doing the rounds on social media. The post goes on to say that dearness allowance for government employees has been cut with effect from January 1, 2020.

However, the government has clarified that no new order has been passed with regards to the suspension of the DA hike. Debunking the false claims, PIB in a tweet called out the fake post saying that April’s order has not been withdrawn.

“A headline has been morphed on a request letter written to the finance minister claiming that the Centre has taken back its order in DA cut. This headline is fake. The letter was written in May 2020. Centre has not taken any such decision,” the PIB fact check handle tweeted.

दावा: @FinMinIndia को लिखे गए एक अनुरोध पत्र पर अलग से हेडलाइन जोड़कर यह दावा किया जा रहा है कि केंद्र सरकार ने DA कटौती की घोषणा वापस ले ली है। #PIBFactCheck: यह हेडलाइन फर्जी है। यह अनुरोध पत्र मई 2020 में लिखा गया था। केंद्र सरकार द्वारा ऐसा कोई निर्णय नहीं लिया गया है। pic.twitter.com/W6vOvGB1E2 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) September 30, 2020

The Press Information Bureau launched this fact-checking arm in December 2019, to curb misinformation and fake news prevalent on the internet. It claimed that its objective was “to identify misinformation related to government’s policies and schemes that are circulating on various social media platforms”.

The government has also time and again, urged people not to share such unconfirmed reports and trust only reliable sources.