Viral News: In a fascinating piece of news, a group of fishermen might have finally discovered the site of a fabled Indonesian kingdom renowned for its golden treasures on Sumatra. Known as the Island of Gold, the kingdom boasted of untold wealth that disappeared 700 years ago. For the past five years, fishermen were in search of this hidden treasure and they finally discovered it during the night-time dives on the Musi River near Palembang on the Indonesian island of Sumatra, according to Daily Mail.

What they stumbled upon left them stunned! The treasure trove included precious gems, gold rings, coins, and bells of bronze monks. One of the most incredible discoveries so far has been a life-sized statue of Buddha adorned with a jewel from the 8th century, which is worth millions of pounds.

Notably, these artefacts date back to the Srivijaya civilisation, a powerful kingdom between the 7th and 13th centuries which mysteriously vanished a century later. Interestingly, this empire also had a very close relationship with India.

Dr Sean Kingsley, a British maritime archaeologist, said that discovery of these jewels and artifacts was proof that Srivijaya kingdom was not fictional. He told The Guardian: “In the last five years, extraordinary stuff has been coming up. Coins of all periods, gold and Buddhist statues, gems, all the kinds of things that you might read about in Sinbad the Sailor and think it was made up. It’s actually real.”

According to him, this empire used to be ‘Water World’ wherein people used to make and use wooden boats. However, when this civilization ended, their wooden houses, palaces, and temples also drowned with them.

Dr Kingsley also said that old utensils and pans of that time have also been found which show how much progress the people of that time had made.

He further said: ”Other than the stunning finds of gold and jewels, the riverbed turned up tons of Chinese coins and even greater loads of sunken ceramics. The pots and pans show what a rainbow people lived at Srivijaya. Goods were imported from India, Persia and masses of the finest table wares of the age from the great kilns of China.”