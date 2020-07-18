Coming at the heels of the controversy that broiled after Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli claimed that real Ayodhya and birthplace of Ram was in Nepal, members of Vishwa Hindu Sena in Varanasi indulged in hate crime as they tonsured a Nepali man’s head after forcing him to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’. The victim was also asked to raise slogans that were anti-Nepal Prime Minister KPS Oli. Also Read - Hair-Raising Video of Alligator Slamming Into Kayak-Knocking Man Into River Will Give You Instant Goosebumps | WATCH

The video was recorded and shared on Facebook by Arun Pathak, the convenor of Varanasi-based fringe group Vishwa Hindu Sena, as per a report in The Hindu. In order to teach Oli a lesson, Pathak reportedly encouraged his followers to do the same with others in India from Nepal.

As the clip went viral, several on the Internet outraged at the hate crime. While one tweeted, “Immoral Sanghis! It’s a matter of global shame Stop torturing innocent Nepalis for the statement made by their PM. God is everywhere irrespective of boundaries (sic)”, another lashed, “These Hindu goons get threatened by the tiniest of statements made just by anyone and everyone. How fragile are their egos? But this is absolutely unacceptable, how can they have a free run like this. Oh wait, it is Uttar Pradesh right?”

Check out Twitter’s reaction on the news here:

In an interview with ANI, Vikas Chandra Tripathi, Varanasi City SP said, “A video has gone viral in which Arun Pathak, a person who runs an organisation, was seen tonsuring a man’s head. Pathak did it in anger over a statement by Nepal PM. Case registered and efforts are on to nab the person.” Pathak has been slapped with charges under Sections 505(2) and 295 of the IPC and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act.

According to The Quint, Santosh Pandey, an accused in the case has been arrested.