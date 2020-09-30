New Delhi: While citizens across India are shocked and outraged at the gruesome gangrape of a 20-year-old Dalit girl and her ‘forced’ cremation, ex-Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju has yet again presented a bizarre explanation for rising rape cases in the country. Also Read - 'Is This How You Treat India's Daughter': Shock & Outrage After Hathras Victim's Body Cremated 'Forcibly'

In a social media post, Katju said that rising unemployment in the country is one of the reasons behind the increase in rape cases.

Explaining how ‘sex is a natural urge in men’, he says that men can usually have this urge quenched through marriage. However, with rising unemployment, men are finding it hard to get married and this sexual deprivation is making them commit heinous crimes like rape.

”Sex is a natural urge in men. It is sometimes said that after food, the next requirement is sex. In a conservative society like India, one can ordinarily have sex only through marriage. But when there is massive and rising unemployment, a large number of young men remain deprived of sex, even though they have reached an age when it is a normal requirement,” he wrote.

”I once again make it clear that I am not justifying rapes, rather I condemn it. But considering the situation prevailing in the country, they are bound to increase. So if we really want to end or reduce rapes we have to create a social and system in India in which there is no or little unemployment,” he added.

His warped logic in the wake of the horrible Hathras rape has made citizens even angrier. Rather than condemning men, he seems to have justified rape and has shifted the burden of blame from the rapist to other societal problems.

Here’s how people criticised his ridiculous statements:

Unbelievable. What an absolute moronic statement. To reiterate that you condemn the act but? Why is there a justification? And women don’t feel this need? Only unemployed men have such “feelings”??? What utter nonsense! https://t.co/DvoNVXt6ps — Pahadan~ (@Popcorrrrnn) September 30, 2020

So men are animals who cannot control their "urges", need to be kept satisfied otherwise they will force themselves on non consenting women. Next time write paras to condemn such men and the society who gives out such explanations defending them, blaming everything but them. — kookliet ✨ (@jikookssii) September 30, 2020

Because women are born to take the brunt of everything wrong in this society. We are here to take their “urges”, their frustration. Men can abuse us, beat us up, rape us, harass her and it’s all okay. We should suffer because of unemployment, conservative thinking, lack of + — ᴮᴱ αуυѕнι⁷ ✜ (@BangtanismyRock) September 30, 2020

And WTF has has unemployment got to do with sex? WTH has rape to do with sex? It is about power and control, and caste is always a factor. The root cause is Indian patriarchy. Try addressing that. Ahhh leave it. — Advaid അദ്വൈത് (@Advaidism) September 30, 2020

She was tortured sir will you classify that too as a natural urge?

Only men have natural urges which eventually leads them to rape a women

Let me tell you something women have urges to bt we don't hear men being raped on a daily basis do we sir??? — ᴮᴱ ツ⁷ (@trusfrateddddd) September 30, 2020

Sex is a natural urge in all genders, but RAPE is NOT a natural urge. If you believe that rape is a natural urge, that says a lot about YOU. Please study psychology, biology, and/or sociology before saying such blatantly foolish things to people. — christa seven (@ryuminating) September 30, 2020

i just wanna add, nirbhaya's rapists were all making money and employed, some had wives and one was a minor!!! so how will u justify this act of rape by saying unemployment and urge of sex in men are causing this brutal situations???? https://t.co/vMlUv6kdl6 — ᴮᴱ ꪖꪗꪊకꫝỉ ⁷ (@_DevAkshi_) September 30, 2020

It's an urge for a lot of people regardless of gender but do you see women going around forcing themselves on men??? STOP with this narrative of men can't control themselves BECAUSE THEY FUCKING CAN. Hold them accountable instead of putting the blame on UrGeS and unemployment. https://t.co/8B5CmolacA — Anu⁷🏳️‍🌈 (@sedlifemax) September 30, 2020

"Sex is a natural urge in men."

Then, I say murder should be treated as a natural urge in women for all the men that touch them without their consent. Sounds fair, right? https://t.co/VrXiXQ37xl — ₁₃bee⁷ (@desiswift) September 30, 2020

What a ridiculous logic. Unemployment or whatever excuse doesnt impairs a man's ability to differentiate right from wrong. Even animals who acts according to basic instinct, don't get this much cruel when they dont get food. We're humans, we hv more than just basic instinct. — Rajnish Chauhan (@IronManRC) September 30, 2020

