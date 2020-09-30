New Delhi: While citizens across India are shocked and outraged at the gruesome gangrape of a 20-year-old Dalit girl and her ‘forced’ cremation, ex-Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju has yet again presented a bizarre explanation for rising rape cases in the country. Also Read - 'Is This How You Treat India's Daughter': Shock & Outrage After Hathras Victim's Body Cremated 'Forcibly'
In a social media post, Katju said that rising unemployment in the country is one of the reasons behind the increase in rape cases.
Explaining how ‘sex is a natural urge in men’, he says that men can usually have this urge quenched through marriage. However, with rising unemployment, men are finding it hard to get married and this sexual deprivation is making them commit heinous crimes like rape.
”Sex is a natural urge in men. It is sometimes said that after food, the next requirement is sex. In a conservative society like India, one can ordinarily have sex only through marriage. But when there is massive and rising unemployment, a large number of young men remain deprived of sex, even though they have reached an age when it is a normal requirement,” he wrote.
”I once again make it clear that I am not justifying rapes, rather I condemn it. But considering the situation prevailing in the country, they are bound to increase. So if we really want to end or reduce rapes we have to create a social and system in India in which there is no or little unemployment,” he added.
His warped logic in the wake of the horrible Hathras rape has made citizens even angrier. Rather than condemning men, he seems to have justified rape and has shifted the burden of blame from the rapist to other societal problems.
Here’s how people criticised his ridiculous statements:
What do you think of his statement?